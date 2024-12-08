In this article, we will talk about the inspiring journey of a girl from a small town of India, who created history by cracking NEET-UG in 2020.

Akanksha Singh, an 18-year-old native of Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, scripted history by becoming the first female from Purvanchal to achieve a perfect score of 720 in National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-UG 2020 exam.

Hailing from a small village, the journey was never smooth for her. Undeterred by adversities, Akanksha was bent on overcoming the odds and achieving her dreams.

Let’s get to know more about her journey

Akanksha Singh’s father Rajendra Kumar Rao is a retired IAF officer. Her mother, Ruchi Singh is a primary school teacher.

Akanksha, who had always been a brilliant student, made her family proud by scoring 97.6 percent in grade 10 from Navjeevan Mission School in her home district. Moreover, she also clinched 96.4 percent in grade 12 from Pragati Public School, New Delhi.

According to media reports, she used to travel up to 70 kms everyday from her home district to the NEET coaching located in Gorakhpur.

Interestingly, she always dreamt of becoming a doctor. Her preparations for the medical exam began from class 10th onwards.

“I always wanted to become a doctor and study at the prestigious All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Since there was no big coaching institute in my town, I have to travel for four hours to reach my institute in Gorakhpur. After passing class 10, I shifted to Delhi for plus 2 and joined Aakash institute”, Singh said.

Speaking about her daily schedules, Akanksha revealed that she used to study for 10-12 hours daily.

Her stoy is a true inspiration for those who wish to achive something in life, despite odds.