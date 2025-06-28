Numerous candidates appear for the exam annually, but not everyone is able to crack UPSC examinations. It requires days of hard work and many sleepless nights. Today we'll look into the story of UPSC CSE 2021 topper, securing AIR 1.

UPSC Civil Services Examination is one of the toughest exams in the world. It has three levels, Prelims, Mains and Interview. Achieving a government job in prestigious positions, like IAS, IPS, IFS officer, is a dream for many young people. Numerous candidates appear for the exam annually, but not everyone is able to crack UPSC examinations. It requires days of hard work and many sleepless nights. Today we'll look into the story of IAS Shruti Sharma who topped UPSC CSE 2021, securing AIR 1.

Early life and education

Shruti Sharma hails from Bijnor district in Uttar Pradesh. Shruti Sharma was a bright student, she completed her schooling from Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in New Delhi. Later, she pu after which she pursued her graduation in History (Honours) from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi University. She pursued her post-graduation at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

Her UPSC journey

After completing her graduation, Shruti Sharma decided to start preparing for UPSC examination. She got herself enrolled in Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) of Jamia Millia Islamia, The Academy is extremely prestigious and have given many civil servants to the country. Shruti Sharma was all lost in her preparation, however suffered a setback in her first attempt. She missed the interview call just by 1 mark. She id not lose hope, instead she doubled her efforts and finally topped UPSC CSE 2021. Shruti Sharma secured AIR 1, which she never expected. But her hard work paid off. Along with Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla, Shruti was part of the first-ever all-women Top 3 in the UPSC merit list.

IAS Shruti Sharma Marksheet

In the Essay (Paper-1), Shruti has scored 132 marks, in General Studies-1 (Paper-II) she scored 135, Shruti has scored 121 in the General Studies-II (Paper III), in General Studies-III (Paper IV) the UPSC topper scored 139 marks, she scored 112 marks in the General Studies-IV (Paper V), in the Optional-I (History – Paper VI) her marks were 155 and Shruti Sharma scored 138 in the Optional-II (History – Paper VII).

Currently posted as Joint Magistrate

Shruti Sharma is currently posted as Joint Magistrate in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh. She has previously served as Assistant Secretary in the Housing and Urban Affairs Department.