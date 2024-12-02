One such achiever is IAS Shraddha Gome, whose journey serves as a beacon of motivation for many aspirants.

The UPSC Civil Services Examination, renowned as one of the world's toughest recruitment tests, has seen numerous individuals overcome its challenges and set inspiring examples. One such achiever is IAS Shraddha Gome, whose journey serves as a beacon of motivation for many aspirants.

Hailing from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Shraddha consistently excelled academically, topping her matriculation and intermediate exams. Her academic brilliance led her to pursue law, and she secured admission to the prestigious National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bangalore, by topping the all-India CLAT examination.

Shraddha’s time at NLSIU was marked by exceptional achievements. During her convocation, she was awarded an impressive 13 gold medals, a testament to her dedication and hard work. After completing her law degree, Shraddha decided to tackle another formidable challenge: the UPSC Civil Services Examination.

Returning to her hometown of Indore, she began her UPSC preparation. Relying primarily on self-study, Shraddha supplemented her efforts with online resources and drew upon her law school notes for her optional subject. Her disciplined approach paid off when she cleared the UPSC CSE in her very first attempt in 2021. After successfully passing the prelims and mains, she moved to Delhi to prepare for the interview round, which she also cleared, securing an All India Rank of 60.

Today, Shraddha Gome serves as the Assistant Collector in Ajmer, Rajasthan. Beyond her professional achievements, she has gained popularity on social media, where her journey continues to inspire her 17.8k Instagram followers. Her story is a shining example of perseverance, focus, and the relentless pursuit of excellence.