Meet woman who topped class 10, 12, CLAT, law school, cleared UPSC in 1st try, got AIR 60 with self-study, now posted...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'My path to healing...': Princess of Wales Kate Middleton gives big update on cancer treatment

AIAPGET 2024: Counselling registration starts today, check details here

Meet man, India's richest beggar, who owns two flats in Mumbai, has net worth of...

Meet actor, who flopped in Bollywood, became star on television, one show ruined career, had no work for 6 years, now...

Babar Azam to be sacked as captain again? Here’s what coaches Kirsten, Gillespie tell PCB

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'My path to healing...': Princess of Wales Kate Middleton gives big update on cancer treatment

'My path to healing...': Princess of Wales Kate Middleton gives big update on cancer treatment

AIAPGET 2024: Counselling registration starts today, check details here

AIAPGET 2024: Counselling registration starts today, check details here

Meet man, India's richest beggar, who owns two flats in Mumbai, has net worth of...

Meet man, India's richest beggar, who owns two flats in Mumbai, has net worth of...

Diabetes diet: 8 fruits that can increase blood sugar levels

Diabetes diet: 8 fruits that can increase blood sugar levels

5 stunning images of Mars captured by NASA

5 stunning images of Mars captured by NASA

10 best films of Anurag Kashyap

10 best films of Anurag Kashyap

Karnataka Viral Video: बेटी बनी मिसाल, इस तरह बचाई मां की जान; वीडियो देख उड़ जाएंगे होश

Karnataka Viral Video: बेटी बनी मिसाल, इस तरह बचाई मां की जान; वीडियो देख उड़ जाएंगे होश

कराची Hit and Run केस के बाद पिता ने बेटी के सिर पर लगाया CCTV, सोशल मीडिया पर मचा हंगामा, देखें Video

कराची Hit and Run केस के बाद पिता ने बेटी के सिर पर लगाया CCTV, सोशल मीडिया पर मचा हंगामा, देखें Video

US चुनाव में बॉलीवुड तड़का, 'नाचो नाचो' गाने पर हो रहा Kamala Harris का चुनावी प्रचार, देखें Video

US चुनाव में बॉलीवुड तड़का, 'नाचो नाचो' गाने पर हो रहा Kamala Harris का चुनावी प्रचार, देखें Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Top Tata Motors cars to buy in India

Top Tata Motors cars to buy in India

Meet actress, who was linked to superstar, quit Bollywood to marry Pakistani cricketer, got divorced, is now...

Meet actress, who was linked to superstar, quit Bollywood to marry Pakistani cricketer, got divorced, is now...

Made in Rs 63 crore, this film was called next Gadar, superstar wrote movie 20 years ago, it became major flop, earned..

Made in Rs 63 crore, this film was called next Gadar, superstar wrote movie 20 years ago, it became major flop, earned..

Kolkata Doctor Case: TMC MP Jawhar Sircar To Resign From Rajya Sabha Over Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder

Kolkata Doctor Case: TMC MP Jawhar Sircar To Resign From Rajya Sabha Over Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

Meet actor, who flopped in Bollywood, became star on television, one show ruined career, had no work for 6 years, now...

Meet actor, who flopped in Bollywood, became star on television, one show ruined career, had no work for 6 years, now...

Govinda had a huge crush on this actress while being married to Sunita: 'It's difficult for a man to resist her'

Govinda had a huge crush on this actress while being married to Sunita: 'It's difficult for a man to resist her'

Ranbir Kapoor to play dual roles in Ramayana, will reunite with Amitabh Bachchan after Brahmastra, Big B will play...

Ranbir Kapoor to play dual roles in Ramayana, will reunite with Amitabh Bachchan after Brahmastra, Big B will play...

HomeEducation

Education

Meet woman who topped class 10, 12, CLAT, law school, cleared UPSC in 1st try, got AIR 60 with self-study, now posted...

She got admission to one of the most reputed law colleges in India, the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) in Bangalore. In her convocation, Shraddha secured 13 gold medals awarded by the then Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Sep 10, 2024, 05:59 AM IST

Meet woman who topped class 10, 12, CLAT, law school, cleared UPSC in 1st try, got AIR 60 with self-study, now posted...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Toppers are the epitome of excellence as they succeed in every stage and aspect of their lives. One such inspiring success story of an IAS officer and a topper of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) and gold medalist, Shraddha Gome.

Shraddha belongs to Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Her father Ramesh Kumar Gome is a retired SBI officer and her mother Vandana is a housewife and is the biggest inspiration for Shraddha. She did her schooling at St. Raphael’s H.S. School in Indore. She topped in Class 10th and 12th. 

Thereafter, she gave the CLAT examination and became the topper. She got admission to one of the most reputed law colleges in India, the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) in Bangalore. In her convocation, Shraddha secured 13 gold medals awarded by the then Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra. 

Later, Shraddha worked as a legal manager with Hindustan Unilever Ltd for some time as part of its famous Unilever Future Leaders Program in London and Mumbai.

Shraddha left her job and prepared for UPSC and chose her optional subject as law. She asserted in an interview that she used to study for 9-10 hours. She gave the UPSE examination in 2021 and cracked it on her first attempt with an astounding All India Rank (AIR) 60.

In an interview, she shared her success strategy. “Even when I was giving UPSC, I watched movies, read my favourite books, played badminton and spent time with my family. Yes, when I sat down to study, I would concentrate fully on it. Then, neither TV nor mobile nor anything else”, she said.

Currently, she is posted as the Assistant Collector, Ajmer, Rajasthan. IAS Gome is also famous on social media and has 17.8k followers on Instagram.

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Pathum Nissanka's ton helps Sri Lanka beat England to secure first Test win on English soil since...

Pathum Nissanka's ton helps Sri Lanka beat England to secure first Test win on English soil since...

Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 may miss 2025 release, film gets delayed for months for this reason

Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 may miss 2025 release, film gets delayed for months for this reason

Meet man, who worked as daily wager, cracked NEET exam with AIR...

Meet man, who worked as daily wager, cracked NEET exam with AIR...

GOAT box office collection day 4: Thalapathy Vijay film continues to roar, earns Rs 280 crore in opening weekend

GOAT box office collection day 4: Thalapathy Vijay film continues to roar, earns Rs 280 crore in opening weekend

US Shooting: Several people shot near rural area in Kentucky; suspect at large

US Shooting: Several people shot near rural area in Kentucky; suspect at large

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Top Tata Motors cars to buy in India

Top Tata Motors cars to buy in India

Meet actress, who was linked to superstar, quit Bollywood to marry Pakistani cricketer, got divorced, is now...

Meet actress, who was linked to superstar, quit Bollywood to marry Pakistani cricketer, got divorced, is now...

Made in Rs 63 crore, this film was called next Gadar, superstar wrote movie 20 years ago, it became major flop, earned..

Made in Rs 63 crore, this film was called next Gadar, superstar wrote movie 20 years ago, it became major flop, earned..

This actress worked as telephone operator, became Bollywood superstar despite not knowing Hindi; her film was banned...

This actress worked as telephone operator, became Bollywood superstar despite not knowing Hindi; her film was banned...

7 countries with most UNESCO World Heritage sites; check how many India has

7 countries with most UNESCO World Heritage sites; check how many India has

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement