Meet woman who topped class 10, 12, CLAT, law school, cleared UPSC in 1st try, got AIR 60 with self-study, now posted...

She got admission to one of the most reputed law colleges in India, the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) in Bangalore. In her convocation, Shraddha secured 13 gold medals awarded by the then Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra.

Toppers are the epitome of excellence as they succeed in every stage and aspect of their lives. One such inspiring success story of an IAS officer and a topper of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) and gold medalist, Shraddha Gome.

Shraddha belongs to Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Her father Ramesh Kumar Gome is a retired SBI officer and her mother Vandana is a housewife and is the biggest inspiration for Shraddha. She did her schooling at St. Raphael’s H.S. School in Indore. She topped in Class 10th and 12th.

Later, Shraddha worked as a legal manager with Hindustan Unilever Ltd for some time as part of its famous Unilever Future Leaders Program in London and Mumbai.

Shraddha left her job and prepared for UPSC and chose her optional subject as law. She asserted in an interview that she used to study for 9-10 hours. She gave the UPSE examination in 2021 and cracked it on her first attempt with an astounding All India Rank (AIR) 60.

In an interview, she shared her success strategy. “Even when I was giving UPSC, I watched movies, read my favourite books, played badminton and spent time with my family. Yes, when I sat down to study, I would concentrate fully on it. Then, neither TV nor mobile nor anything else”, she said.

Currently, she is posted as the Assistant Collector, Ajmer, Rajasthan. IAS Gome is also famous on social media and has 17.8k followers on Instagram.