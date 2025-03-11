Deepanshi Agarwal from Hyderabad topped the ICAI CA Intermediate 2025 exam. The CA Intermediate 2025 exam results were declared by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on March 4.

Deepanshi credited her success to her parents, mentors, and the people around her who have always supported her. Deepanshi is now trying to fulfill her father's dream.

Deepanshi Agarwal tops CA Intermediate 2025 exam and has credited her success to her parents, mentors, and the people around her who have always supported her. Deepanshi is now trying to fulfill her father's dream. It was her father's dream to see her become a CA, but he couldn't go beyond the intermediate level due to family reasons, which forced him to leave his studies. He is now involved in the textile business. According to media reports, Deepanshi says that her father only asked her to score 300 marks because he never wanted her to feel the pressure of scoring very high marks. Similarly, her mother also supported her completely and would never let her do any household work and often brought food to her while she was studying.

Deepanshi Aggrawal’s CA preparation strategy

According to reports, 19-year-old Deepanshi from Hyderabad took both online and offline coaching classes for her CA preparation. CA topper Deepanshi Agarwal mentions that she appeared for several mock tests, which played a crucial role in her preparation. During her studies, she also took breaks in between. She believes that taking breaks is essential for the mind while studying. Additionally, she emphasizes the importance of sleep and would often make sure to get 8 hours of sleep before the exam.

To cope with the stress of her exams, would watch motivational videos of CA faculty on YouTube, talk to her parents, and listen to her favorite songs. Additionally, to stay physically fit, she did Zumba. Not only that, she also enjoys writing poetry, so she would write poems and watch food blog videos and reels on social media. These activities helped her improve her mood.