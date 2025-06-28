She holds a bachelor’s degree in geography. For the UPSC Civil Services Exam, she opted for anthropology as her optional subject and pursued coaching for it in Delhi.

The Civil Services Exam, conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), is one of the toughest exams in the world. Success demands not only rigorous study but also unwavering dedication and resilience. Despite lakhs of aspirants, only a few hundred ultimately succeed after the interview stage.

However, one such successful candidate is Donuru Ananya Reddy. Hailing from Mahbubnagar, Telangana, Reddy secured an impressive All India Rank 3 in the 2023 UPSC Civil Services Examination. Her achievement is particularly noteworthy, as she cleared the exam on her first attempt, following two years of dedicated preparation.

IAS Donuru Ananya Reddy's educational background

Ananya, a former student of Miranda House, Delhi, dedicated herself to the final phase of her intense exam preparation, residing in rented accommodation in the city. She holds a bachelor’s degree in geography with a minor in economics. For the UPSC Civil Services Exam, she opted for anthropology as her optional subject and pursued coaching for it in Delhi.

What was IAS Donuru Ananya Reddy's success mantra?

In an interview, Ananya shared that she took coaching only for anthropology and dedicated 12 to 14 hours daily to her studies. To stay balanced, she made sure to take breaks by watching cricket and reading novels, which helped her manage stress. She also drew inspiration from cricket star Virat Kohli, who has overcome challenges to achieve great success. Since childhood, Ananya dreamed of joining the civil services and contributing to society.

IAS Donuru Ananya Reddy took inspiration from Virat Kohli

“Virat Kohli, he is my favourite player and I think there’s a kind of inspiration and never give up kind of attitude he has. The discipline and his work is a major takeaway from Virat Kohli, that’s why he is inspiring,” Ananya said during an interview.

What are IAS Donuru Ananya Reddy's future plans?

Securing AIR 3 was nothing short of a dream come true for Ananya. She credited her success to her parents, family, and friends, whose unwavering support kept her motivated. Speaking about her future, she said, “I see this as a big responsibility. No matter where I am posted, my focus will always be on bringing the administration closer to the people.”

Ananya emphasied that in the beginning, her study hours were not fixed, but as the exam approached, she committed to 12-hour study sessions daily. She also highlighted the importance of smart work in UPSC preparation. Understanding the exam pattern and the kind of questions asked plays a crucial role in strategizing one’s preparation in the right direction.