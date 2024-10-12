Shubhra Ranjan is highly respected for her expertise in subjects such as Political Science and International Relations.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam is widely regarded as one of the toughest exams in the world. Each year, lakhs of students attempt the UPSC exam with the goal of becoming IAS officers, but only a few hundred manage to clear it. Many UPSC aspirants seek guidance from well-known teachers, and one such prominent figure is Shubhra Ranjan, who has helped toppers like Tina Dabi and Ishita Kishore succeed in the exam.

Shubhra Ranjan is highly respected for her expertise in subjects such as Political Science and International Relations. She is also the founder of Shubhra IAS Institute. Hailing from Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh, Shubhra comes from a family involved in teaching. She herself was a topper at Delhi University (DU) and taught there for several years.

Although she was selected for the UP Higher Commission and has taught in various schools in Uttar Pradesh, Shubhra Ranjan never appeared for the UPSC exam, as it never attracted her. Over the past 15 years, she has guided many successful UPSC candidates, including well-known toppers like Ishita Kishore and Tina Dabi.

Ishita Kishore, the UPSC 2022 topper, joined Shubhra Ranjan's 'Core Political Science' course in 2019. Other successful candidates who have received her guidance include Tina Dabi (AIR 1, 2015), Anmol Singh Bedi (AIR 2, 2016), Dinesh Kumar (AIR 6, 2016), Anand Vardhan (AIR 7, 2016), Girish Badole (AIR 30, 2017), Gunjan Dwivedi (AIR 9, 2018), Tripti Dhodmis (AIR 16, 2018), Vishakha Yadav (AIR 6, 2019), Satyam Gandhi (AIR 10, 2020), and Riya Dabi (AIR 15, 2020), among others.