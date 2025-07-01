IPS Anjali Vishwakarma, an IITian-turned-police officer, went viral after a heated argument with BJP MLC Arun Pathak during a Kanpur cricket match.

A recent video from Green Park Stadium in Kanpur has caught everyone’s attention on social media. The video shows a heated exchange between a female IPS officer and BJP MLC Arun Pathak during a cricket match. The incident quickly went viral, and people started asking, who is this bold officer? Here’s everything you need to know about IPS Anjali Vishwakarma. Anjali Vishwakarma comes from a simple and humble family in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. She has always been good at her studies and was a topper in her 12th board exams. After finishing school, she pursued a B.Tech in Aerospace Engineering from the prestigious IIT Kanpur.

Her career began in the engineering field, and she soon received offers from international companies. Over the years, she worked in six different countries, including New Zealand, where she held a high-paying job earning around Rs 48 lakh per year. Despite this successful life abroad, Anjali felt a strong pull towards serving her own country.

She decided to leave her job and return to India to prepare for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. This wasn’t an easy decision, and her journey was full of challenges. She did not clear the exam on her first try, but that didn’t stop her. Her determination and dedication helped her push forward.

Finally, in 2020, Anjali cracked the UPSC exam and was selected for the Indian Police Service (IPS). Since then, she has made a name for herself, especially for her strict actions against crimes involving women. Her work has earned her both respect and recognition.

At present, Anjali Vishwakarma serves as the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) in the Kanpur City Police Commissionerate. She took charge of this role on 19 March 2025. Before this, she worked as the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in Babupurwa and also served in the Cyber Crime Unit in Kanpur.

Her strong presence and fearless attitude in handling difficult situations — as seen in the recent video — reflect her commitment to duty and justice.