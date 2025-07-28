Meet woman, who studied for over 12 hours a day, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt with AIR..., her name is...

Hailing from a middle-class family, Ananya's father, Donuru Suresh Reddy, is a small businessman, and her mother, Manjula, is a housewife. She completed her schooling in Mahbubnagar city before relocating to Hyderabad for her higher education.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination is one of the toughest exams not just in India but globally. Every year, lakhs of candidates attempt this exam, but only a few succeed in their first attempt. Many candidates face failure multiple times before achieving their goal. However, today, in this article we will tell you an inspiring story of IAS Donuru Ananya Reddy who cracked UPSC exam in her first attempt.

Who is IAS Donuru Ananya Reddy?

IAS Donuru Ananya Reddy, a 22-year-old from Ponnekal village of Addakal Mandal in Mahbubnagar district of Telangana, secured All India Rank (AIR) 3rd in CSE-2023 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). She managed to pass this challenging exam in her very first attempt.

IAS Donuru Ananya Reddy relocated to Delhi to prepare for UPSC exams

Intending to excel in the Civil Services Examination, Ananya relocated to New Delhi to study BA (Hons) in Geography at Miranda House College, University of Delhi. Within a year of graduating, she took the civil services exam and achieved a top rank on her first attempt.

Following her success in the UPSC exam, Ananya mentioned in an interview, "I performed well in the interview, and I was hopeful I would make it to the final list. However, I never anticipated securing the third position overall."

IAS Donuru Ananya Reddy's UPSC journey

Ananya highlighted that initially, her study hours were flexible, but as the exam neared, she dedicated herself to 12-hour study sessions every day. She also stressed the significance of smart work in UPSC preparation. Understanding the exam pattern and the nature of questions asked is crucial for effectively strategizing one's preparation.

Credited success to her family and friends

Achieving AIR 3 was a dream come true for Ananya. She attributed her success to her parents, family, and friends, whose constant support fueled her motivation. Discussing her future plans, she stated, “I view this as a significant responsibility. Regardless of my posting, my focus will always be on connecting the administration with the public.”