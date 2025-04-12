EDUCATION
IAS Pranita Dash, originally from Odisha, cracked UPSC in her third attempt after studying in London and is now married to...
The stories of those who clear tough exams like the UPSC Civil Services always inspire many. One such story is that of IAS officer Pranita Dash, who not only succeeded after several setbacks but also caught the public’s attention for her personal journey, including her marriage. Her path to success is a great example for UPSC aspirants.
Pranita Dash comes from Baripada, a small town in the Mayurbhanj district of Odisha. She completed her early schooling there, studying in Baripada until Class 5. After that, she moved to Bhubaneswar, where she continued her education up to Class 12.
Pranita’s academic journey took her further when she got admission to St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, where she studied Economics. After finishing her graduation, she decided to pursue higher studies abroad. She went to London and got into the University of London for her Master’s degree in Economics, backed by a scholarship from the university itself.
While studying in London, Pranita developed an interest in joining the Indian Civil Services. She began preparing for the UPSC exam while she was still doing her master's. Like many aspirants, her journey was not easy. She appeared for her first exam in 2020 but did not clear it. Even her second attempt ended in failure.
However, she did not give up. Pranita returned to India, studied even harder, and finally succeeded in her third attempt, securing an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 42. She was selected for the IAS (Indian Administrative Service) and allotted the Odisha cadre.
In her personal life, Pranita married IAS officer Avinash Kumar, a 2022 batch officer from Farsibganj, Araria district in Bihar. This made her the daughter-in-law of Bihar. The couple has become quite popular, and Pranita is also very active on social media, where she shares glimpses of her life and journey, inspiring thousands.
Her story is a perfect example of how determination, hard work, and patience can lead to success—even after failures.
Vivek Agnihotri decodes why Bollywood is failing, points out filmmakers for 'playing safe': 'Hum gulaam bante ja rahe hai' | Exclusive
Meet woman who studied Economics in London, cleared UPSC exam on 3rd attempt, later married another IAS officer, her AIR was...
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 LIVE Streaming Details: When and where to watch SRH vs PBKS match 27 live on TV, online?
SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs, team news, injury updates for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings
Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2025: Top 50 wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes and images to share
Pink Moon 2025: Check date, time and where to watch this 'Micromoon' from India?
Meet man who sold detergent powder door-to-door on bicycle, later built his own company worth Rs 700000000
Jaat box office collection day 2: Despite working Friday, Sunny Deol-starrer shows little drop, earns Rs 16 crores
'King toh pitch pe sota milega': Babar Azam, Peshawar Zalmi players trolled for biryani feast ahead of PSL opener
Masterstroke by Mukesh Ambani as Reliance's Campa ropes in THIS south Indian star amid ongoing IPL season
'Weakest link in team, retire now': Fans react after MS Dhoni falls cheaply again in CSK vs KKR clash, register their lowest score at Chepauk
Anant Ambani once shared how Radhika Merchant dealt with his long work hours: 'She complains a lot....'
IPL 2025: MS Dhoni’s return as captain ends in heartbreak as KKR beat CSK by 8 wickets at Chepauk
Watch: Rohit Sharma yells 'abey mera kya le raha hai' as Mumbai Indians stars caught in Delhi dust storm
Isha Ambani joins FIVB Board as gender-in-minority member, Louise Bawden named athlete representative for Olympic cycle
Celebrity MasterChef grand finale: Gaurav Khanna wins the season, walks away with trophy and Rs 20 lakh; Nikki Tamboli becomes 1st runner-up
Karan Kundrra loses cool, denies reports of engagement with Tejasswi Prakash in Dubai: 'Abhi thoda zyada ho raha hai'
Tesla CEO Elon Musk suffers Rs 10.1 lakh crore loss in 2025, tops list of biggest billionaire losses this year, know reason
Gold rate today: Yellow metal hits all-time high of Rs 96540, what's the reason behind it
Meet man, born in an Indian village, one of the richest in UAE, has net worth of over Rs 500000000000
Meet world's richest actor, never gave a blockbuster, but still has net worth of $1.4 billion; he's richer than Tom Cruise, Dwayne Johnson, Shah Rukh
IPL or PSL? Pakistan star pacer Mohammad Amir reveals his preferred league for next year
Delhi-NCR weather: Over 15 flights delayed at IGI airport due to adverse weather conditions, check details here
KL Rahul’s fierce Kantara-inspired celebration after sealing win over RCB goes viral
Reviving ties: BJP, AIADMK set to contest upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly polls together
LSG vs GT IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs, team news, injury updates for Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans
NASA offers Rs 25 crore prize but here's what you need to do
Here’s why Saif Ali Khan had to buy Pataudi Palace from Neemrana Hotels despite Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi being the owner
Meet man from a very poor family who slept in rope bed, now rules the steel world, he is...
Viral video: Man’s musical rant on 'khichdi' for dinner hits home
Delhi-NCR weather: Strong, dusty storms brings down temperature from 40 degrees celsius to...
When Shah Rukh Khan broke silence on his affair rumours with Priyanka Chopra: 'She's very close to my heart, and...' | Viral video
Viral video: Virat Kohli upset with Rajat Patidar? RCB star's animated chat with Dinesh Karthik sparks speculation
SBI pays MS Dhoni Rs 60000000 and Abhishek Bachchan Rs 1800000 because of this reason
Meet Delhi's richest man, started business from garage, beat Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani in...
Viral video: Woman's sizzling dance to 'chamak challo' leaves internet drooling
PCB slaps one-year ban on Mumbai Indians star Corbin Bosch for picking IPL over PSL
When Dhirubhai Ambani called India's richest man Mukesh Ambani back mid-MBA from abroad, gave him unconventional ‘teacher of the world’
Tamannaah Bhatia looks sizzling hot in Raid 2 item song Nasha, netizens say 'this is good but Aaj Ki Raat was fire'
Hanuman Jayanti 2025: Puja vidhi, timings, samagri, mantra, rituals and significance
Radhika Madan recalls how late actor Sushant Singh Rajput inspired her to pursue Bollywood dreams: 'Agar Sushant jaa sakta hai toh...'
'Mera ground hai ye': KL Rahul’s fiery celebration after match-winning knock against RCB goes viral
PSL 2025 live streaming and telecast: Full squads, schedule, when and where to watch - All you need to know
Viral video: Man shaves his head to count hair strands, netizens say 'unemployment is real'
PM Modi's old statement from 2011 goes viral after Tahawwur Rana's extradition: 'Raised a new question'
Meet woman who used her father-in-law's idea to build spice empire after her husband lost his job, now has hundreds of...
After 26/11 attacks, Tahawwur Rana told David Coleman Headley, 'Indians deserved it', wanted Pakistan's highest honour for...
Chinese zoo celebrates 8-year-old walrus birthday, fed fish as treat; adorable video goes viral
'How ridiculous she is': Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar strongly slam General Dyer's granddaughter for her statement on Jallianwala Bagh massacre
'He had no...': MS Dhoni's first reaction after replacing Ruturaj Gaikwad as CSK captain in IPL 2025
Property dealers build 'farzi' bridge in Bihar to hike land prices, influencer reacts: 'China bhi...'
Neelima Chowdary Mulpuri: Engineering the future of agile through the lens of artificial intelligence
Viral video: Mother buffalo charges at lion pride to save calf; what happens next is heartbreaking
Learn about Acharya Indravarman and Other Famous astrologers in the List of Top 5 Best astrologers in Bengauru
ACME Capital Venture Fund: A Rs 100 crore catalyst for India's startup growth
Sharmin Ali’s new book reveals grit, strategy and resilience behind entrepreneurial success
Akshay Kumar calls Jaya Bachchan 'bewakoof'? Kesari Chapter 2 actor reacts to veteran star's criticism of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha | Watch viral video
'Shah Rukh Khan has injured my soul': Manoj Kumar once filed Rs 100 crore defamation suit against SRK during Om Shanti Om, here's why
Redefining the role of HR: A catalyst for business sustainability and growth - by Shreerang Tarte
Meet man, who did BTech from IIT Delhi, has now secured admission in world's number 1 university, it is..., he is from...
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actress Chahatt Khanna says she was molested by elderly uncle: 'Would make me sit on his...'
Meet man with Rs 146000 crore net worth, never married but 'fathered' 100 children, fled to Dubai due too...
Craftsmanship Meets Affordability: ENGYNE's global fashion vision debuts in India
'At last, after a 100-year wait': SS Rajamouli reacts after Ram Charan, Jr NTR's RRR gets mention in Oscars new Stunt Design category announcement poster
How smarter training systems keep businesses safe and successful worldwide
'No clear winner': Xi Jinping's first reaction as China hikes tariffs on US goods to 125%
Krrish 4: After SSMB29, Priyanka Chopra to reunite with Hrithik Roshan for his directorial venture
PM Modi in Varanasi: PM vows to make Purvanchal hub of development, says, 'Trying our best to host 2036 Olympics'
Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar calls Mangeshkar family a 'gang of looters'; here's why
NOT IIT, IIM, or NIT, graduate student from THIS Indian college bags placement package of Rs 2.5 crore per annum
'Tahawwur Rana helped co-conspirator David Headley obtain Indian visa': Mumbai police official
Viral video: Funeral turns shocking in US as entire family falls into grave, man gets stuck under father's coffin, watch
Viral video: Neetu Kapoor reveals why Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone broke up, says 'there was...'
Bad news for this IT giant as salary hikes to be deferred, not HCL, Infosys, Wipro but...
Who was Madhur Bajaj, Bajaj Auto non-executive director, who passed away at 63?
Who was Agustin Escobar, Siemens top executive who died along with wife, 3 children in New York helicopter crash
Emraan Hashmi consoles Ranveer Allahbadia over India's Got Latent row says 'that’s also part of the glamour...'
Meet Nita Ambani’s lesser known relative who tutored Shah Rukh Khan and Sachin Tendulkar’s kids, Mukesh Ambani is her..
Viral video: Sunny Deol fans travel in trucks, tractors to watch Jaat in Haryana
Why Kangana Ranaut received Rs 1 lakh electricity bill for her Manali residence? Himachal minister Vikramaditya Singh alleges, 'Mohtarma badi shararat karti hai...'
Meet Pulkit Kejriwal, ex-Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's son, who scored 96% in CBSE, cleared IIT-JEE and went to IIT-Delhi
Google lays off hundreds of employees from Android, Pixel and Chrome teams: Report
Meet Vijayveer Sidhu, India's new shooting star who won gold at ISSF World Cup in Buenos Aires
Saudi Crown Price Mohammed bin Salman's kingdom hits big jackpot, discovers 14 new oil and gas fields
Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA mansion is now available on Airbnb, its per night rent is Rs..
Sunny Deol's cryptic statement on his feud with Shah Rukh Khan goes viral: 'Everyone knew what was right and what was wrong'
Bengaluru moral policing case: 5 arrested for harassing Hindu youth, Muslim girl
Meet actor who failed in class VII, washed dishes at restaurant, now has net worth of Rs 2,500 crore
How to build wealth as a salaried middle-class employee? Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath shares simple '1% rule'
Hollywood star Jackie Chan loves these three Indian food items, one is biryani and the other two are...
I always knew I wouldn’t be able to love Vidhu Vinod Chopra like I loved Om Puri: Seema Kapoor
Viral video: Sushmita Sen refuses to pose with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, netizens say 'he is just embarrassing....'
Who was Ravindrabhai Dalal, Nita Ambani's father, and how he instilled a sense of community in her
Viral video: Laapataa Ladies actress Nitanshi Goel pauses her ramp walk to touch Hema Malini's feet, hugs Sushmita Sen
Bryan Johnson, anti-ageing millionaire, reveals why he withdrew from longevity drug
Sushmita Sen's ex-bhabhi Charu Asopa sells clothes online, leaves Mumbai due to financial crisis: 'I texted Rajeev'
Cristiano Ronaldo beats Lionel Messi again, after making waves in fashion, perfumes, YouTube, ex-Real Madrid star launches film studio with famous Hollywood director...
Donald Trump makes big claim, says he doesn't need Tesla CEO Elon Musk for 'anything other than...'
6, including three children, killed in helicopter crash in New York's Hudson River
Who is Dayan Krishnan, top criminal lawyer leading NIA case against 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana, handled Nirbhaya case, 2001 Parliament attack trial and...