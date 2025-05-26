Harshita Kadian from Rohtak secured 3rd rank in the CDS exam and is set to become an Indian Army officer, fulfilling her grandfather’s dream.

If you have the strength to work hard and stay determined, no goal is too big to achieve. This has been proven true by Harshita Kadian, a young woman from Rohtak, who worked tirelessly to fulfil her grandfather’s lifelong dream. With strong willpower and dedication, Harshita has now secured the third rank in the Combined Defence Services (CDS) exam and is all set to wear the uniform of an Indian Army officer.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the CDS result on Friday, 23 May. Harshita’s impressive achievement has made her family proud and brought her one step closer to joining the Indian Army. She completed her schooling at OP Modern Jindal School in Hisar and later pursued a degree in History Honours from Delhi University.

From a Family of Educators to the Armed Forces

Harshita comes from a well-educated family. Her father, Ashok Kadian, and mother, Kiran Kadian, run an English speaking and IELTS academy in Hisar. Her family originally belongs to Dubaldhan village in the Jhajjar district. Her grandfather, Ran Singh, is a retired superintendent from the Public Works Department (PWD), and her grandmother, Omvati Devi, has served as a government Hindi teacher.

Sharing her journey, Harshita said, “I have always respected the army uniform. Today, my entire family is proud that I will soon serve the country as an Indian Army officer.” She added emotionally, “It was my grandfather’s dream to see me become a gazetted officer. He was the one who inspired me to work hard and believe in myself.”

After clearing the written exam, Harshita went to Prayagraj for the Services Selection Board (SSB) interview. She had been waiting eagerly for the result, and now her consistent efforts have finally paid off.

The CDS exam is a national-level entrance test conducted by UPSC. It is held twice a year and opens the door for candidates to join prestigious training academies such as the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), and Officers Training Academy (OTA).

Harshita’s story is a true example of how dreams can come true with hard work, determination, and family support.