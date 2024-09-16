Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'One Nation-One Election' to be implemented in current tenure of NDA govt, says report

R Ashwin names 'most valuable Indian cricketer' at present; it's not Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma

Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When and where to watch India vs Korea hockey semi-final match live on TV and online

Meet woman, who studied at bus stand, railway station, cracked NEET exam in third attempt with AIR...

Eid-e-Milad 2024 Holiday: Schools closed in Delhi, Telangana today, Maharashtra re-scheduled holiday on...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'One Nation-One Election' to be implemented in current tenure of NDA govt, says report

'One Nation-One Election' to be implemented in current tenure of NDA govt, says report

R Ashwin names 'most valuable Indian cricketer' at present; it's not Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma

R Ashwin names 'most valuable Indian cricketer' at present; it's not Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma

Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When and where to watch India vs Korea hockey semi-final match live on TV and online

Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When and where to watch India vs Korea hockey semi-final match live on TV and online

10 horror films we dare you to watch alone 10 horror films we dare you to watch alone 

10 horror films we dare you to watch alone 10 horror films we dare you to watch alone 

7 stunning images of Andromeda galaxy captured by NASA

7 stunning images of Andromeda galaxy captured by NASA

7 animals with remarkable defence tactics

7 animals with remarkable defence tactics

Video: PM Modi ने घर आई 'दीपज्योति' पर खूब लुटाया प्यार, जानें कौन है यह मेहमान 

Video: PM Modi ने घर आई 'दीपज्योति' पर खूब लुटाया प्यार, जानें कौन है यह मेहमान 

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

Jodhpur के लड़के से शादी करने आया रूस का एंड्रयू, Jaipur में अनूठी 'रिंग सेरेमनी' की कहानी पढ़कर चौंक जाएंगे

Jodhpur के लड़के से शादी करने आया रूस का एंड्रयू, Jaipur में अनूठी 'रिंग सेरेमनी' की कहानी पढ़कर चौंक जाएंगे

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
WAGs of Indian cricketers and their professions

WAGs of Indian cricketers and their professions

This actress, Madhuri Dixit’s rival, starred in Yash Chopra’s ‘biggest gamble of his life’, saved him from bankruptcy

This actress, Madhuri Dixit’s rival, starred in Yash Chopra’s ‘biggest gamble of his life’, saved him from bankruptcy

Meet Ludhiana's richest man with net worth of Rs 13280 crore, he is..

Meet Ludhiana's richest man with net worth of Rs 13280 crore, he is..

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

Meet star, who once earned just Rs 50, left films due to casting couch; then became TV’s top actress, now charges…

Meet star, who once earned just Rs 50, left films due to casting couch; then became TV’s top actress, now charges…

Meet engineer-turned-rapper, one of two Indians in top 10 most followed hip hop artistes on Spotify; not Honey Singh

Meet engineer-turned-rapper, one of two Indians in top 10 most followed hip hop artistes on Spotify; not Honey Singh

This actress, Madhuri Dixit’s rival, starred in Yash Chopra’s ‘biggest gamble of his life’, saved him from bankruptcy

This actress, Madhuri Dixit’s rival, starred in Yash Chopra’s ‘biggest gamble of his life’, saved him from bankruptcy

HomeEducation

Education

Meet woman, who studied at bus stand, railway station, cracked NEET exam in third attempt with AIR...

Kriti was determined to make use of every spare moment, studying while waiting for the bus or at the local train station

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 16, 2024, 06:19 AM IST

Meet woman, who studied at bus stand, railway station, cracked NEET exam in third attempt with AIR...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

People who face challenges and adversities early in life often grow stronger, more resilient, and are more likely to succeed due to their positive mindset. A perfect example of this is Kriti Agarwal, who overcame numerous obstacles to pass the NEET exam.

Kriti’s relentless determination and hard work were key to her success. She encountered several setbacks during her attempts to clear the AIPMT in 2012, followed by NEET in 2013 and 2014. Despite qualifying on her first attempt, she did not pass the exam. However, Kriti did not give up and remained focused on her goal.

After taking a break to regain clarity, she implemented a strict routine, which included cutting off from distractions like Facebook and WhatsApp, and even distancing herself from friends to stay focused. She also targeted her weak areas, particularly Physics and Chemistry, by practicing problems daily and taking mock tests to assess her progress.

Kriti was determined to make use of every spare moment, studying while waiting for the bus or at the local train station. Despite attempting the UPCPMT exam, she didn’t score well because it followed the UP Board syllabus. With a score of 1900, she wasn’t selected, leaving her with two options: pursue a B.Sc. or give up. However, being a doctor was her lifelong dream, and she couldn’t envision a different path.

With the unwavering support of her parents, Kriti was able to focus entirely on her studies. Her persistence paid off when, on her third attempt, she successfully cracked NEET with an All India Rank of 1084, finally achieving her dream of becoming a doctor.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg reveals biggest mistake of his career, claims it is...

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg reveals biggest mistake of his career, claims it is...

Entire Earth shook for 9 days last year due to massive landslide in...

Entire Earth shook for 9 days last year due to massive landslide in...

Schools closed: All schools in these districts of Uttar Pradesh to remain closed today, here's why

Schools closed: All schools in these districts of Uttar Pradesh to remain closed today, here's why

Earth to get new 'mini-moon' for 2 months as asteroid 2024 PT5 makes rare orbit

Earth to get new 'mini-moon' for 2 months as asteroid 2024 PT5 makes rare orbit

Man arrested for hacking Noida DM's X account: Who is he and what did he post about Rahul Gandhi?

Man arrested for hacking Noida DM's X account: Who is he and what did he post about Rahul Gandhi?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

WAGs of Indian cricketers and their professions

WAGs of Indian cricketers and their professions

This actress, Madhuri Dixit’s rival, starred in Yash Chopra’s ‘biggest gamble of his life’, saved him from bankruptcy

This actress, Madhuri Dixit’s rival, starred in Yash Chopra’s ‘biggest gamble of his life’, saved him from bankruptcy

Meet Ludhiana's richest man with net worth of Rs 13280 crore, he is..

Meet Ludhiana's richest man with net worth of Rs 13280 crore, he is..

Meet Ludhiyana's richest man with net worth of Rs 13280 crore, he is...

Meet Ludhiyana's richest man with net worth of Rs 13280 crore, he is...

Meet man who once worked as a stone breaker, borrowed ration, then cracked PSC exam, now posted as...

Meet man who once worked as a stone breaker, borrowed ration, then cracked PSC exam, now posted as...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement