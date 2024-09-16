Meet woman, who studied at bus stand, railway station, cracked NEET exam in third attempt with AIR...

People who face challenges and adversities early in life often grow stronger, more resilient, and are more likely to succeed due to their positive mindset. A perfect example of this is Kriti Agarwal, who overcame numerous obstacles to pass the NEET exam.

Kriti’s relentless determination and hard work were key to her success. She encountered several setbacks during her attempts to clear the AIPMT in 2012, followed by NEET in 2013 and 2014. Despite qualifying on her first attempt, she did not pass the exam. However, Kriti did not give up and remained focused on her goal.

After taking a break to regain clarity, she implemented a strict routine, which included cutting off from distractions like Facebook and WhatsApp, and even distancing herself from friends to stay focused. She also targeted her weak areas, particularly Physics and Chemistry, by practicing problems daily and taking mock tests to assess her progress.

Kriti was determined to make use of every spare moment, studying while waiting for the bus or at the local train station. Despite attempting the UPCPMT exam, she didn’t score well because it followed the UP Board syllabus. With a score of 1900, she wasn’t selected, leaving her with two options: pursue a B.Sc. or give up. However, being a doctor was her lifelong dream, and she couldn’t envision a different path.

With the unwavering support of her parents, Kriti was able to focus entirely on her studies. Her persistence paid off when, on her third attempt, she successfully cracked NEET with an All India Rank of 1084, finally achieving her dream of becoming a doctor.