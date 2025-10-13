Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Meet woman, who studied 8-10 hours to crack UPSC exam to fulfill father's dream, secured AIR 95 in her 2nd attempt, she is...

Her father, Adarsh Mishra, is an Under Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, and her mother is a homemaker. Srishti's early education took place in South Africa, where her father was posted. Read here to know about her UPSC journey.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 13, 2025, 07:42 AM IST

UPSC is one of the toughest exams in the country. Every year, lakhs of students appear in this exam with the dream of becoming a civil servant, but only a handful achieve their goal. Among them is Faridabad's IPS Srishti Mishra, who studied abroad, returned to India, and cleared the Civil Services exam in her second attempt, securing the 95th rank. Read her success story.

Who is IPS Srishti Mishra?

Srishti Mishra was born in a family that valued education. Her father, Adarsh Mishra, is an Under Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, and her mother is a homemaker. Sristhi's early education took place in South Africa, where her father was posted. Later, she moved to Delhi and completed her graduation in Economics from Lady Shri Ram College of Commerce.

IPS Srishti Mishra's UPSC journey

Srishti's journey to becoming an IPS officer was not an easy one. Srishti failed to clear the preliminary exam in her first attempt. However, she didn't let disappointment get the better of her. She had to work hard for years to achieve her goal. With the guidance of her father, Sristi started preparing for the UPSC exam. She would study for 8-10 hours a day to fulfill her father's dream. Her hard work paid off, and she cleared the exam in her second attempt with All India Rank (AIR) 95.

Cadre allocation

The Ministry of Home Affairs has allocated Srishti Mishra to the Uttar Pradesh cadre. This means that she will be serving her home state after completing her training. Sristi is thrilled to be serving her state and is eager to make a difference in the lives of the people.

IPS Srishti Mishra's family support

Srishti's family has been her rock throughout her journey. Her father, Adarsh Mishra, has been her mentor and guide. He encouraged her to pursue her dreams and supported her every step of the way. Sristi's mother and grandparents have also been a source of inspiration for her. Her family's support has played a significant role in her success.

Inspiration to other UPSC aspirants

With her allocation to the Uttar Pradesh cadre, Srishti Mishra's future looks bright. She is eager to take on new challenges and make a difference in the lives of the people. Her story is a shining example of determination and hard work, and she will undoubtedly inspire many others to follow in her footsteps.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
