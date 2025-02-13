For millions of aspirants - cracking UPSC Civil Service Examination (CSE) is more than just a goal - it's rather a passion they carry with themselves to secure prestigious positions such as IAS, IRS and IPS.

One such notable name, Priyanka Goel has set an inspiring example for every aspirant out there. Her perseverance and dedication helped her overcome her failures. Let's delve into her journey further.

About Priyanka Goel

Priyanka Goel's father is a businessman and her mother is a housewife. She graduated with a degree in Commerce from Keshav Mahavidyalaya (KMV) - affiliated with University of Delhi. She completed her intermediate from Maharaja Agrasen Model School in Delhi.

In 2016, she started preparing for the UPSC CSE. However, she failed to secure a spot by a narrow margin of just 0.3 marks. Undeterred by setbacks, she appeared for the Civil Service Examination in 2022 for a sixth time.

As per a report by Zee News, Goel used to study relentlessly for 17-18 hours a day. Her hard work bore fruits as she went on to secure All India Rank (AIR) 369.

Her impressive rank in the examination earned her a seat in the DANICS (Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli) cadre.