Garima Singh's inspiring journey from aspiring doctor to IAS officer shows how one moment of courage against corruption led her to transform the system from within.

Garima Singh’s story shows how life can take unexpected turns and lead to something even more meaningful. As a young girl, Garima dreamed of becoming a doctor. But during her college years, a powerful experience made her rethink everything and choose a different path — one that led her to the Indian civil services.

Born and raised in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, Garima completed her studies at Delhi University’s well-known St. Stephen’s College. It was there that she built a strong academic base and started discovering her true calling.

One incident completely changed her outlook. While traveling, she was stopped at a roadside checkpoint where officials demanded a bribe. Garima firmly refused to pay, standing up against corruption. That moment lit a fire in her heart. She realized she wanted to bring change to the system from within. That’s when she decided to join the Indian Police Service (IPS) in 2012 and work toward a cleaner, fairer system.

She was first posted in Uttar Pradesh and began serving the community as an IPS officer. However, she later decided to fulfill her father's dream — to see her as an IAS officer. For that, Garima had to clear the tough UPSC exam once again. In 2016, she did just that, securing an impressive All India Rank of 55 and joining the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), this time posted in Jharkhand.

Garima often talks about how the work of an IAS officer is different from that of an IPS officer. While IPS officers usually focus on law enforcement and discipline, IAS officers handle a wider range of responsibilities across various departments. Through her journey, she advises future aspirants to do self-study rather than depend too much on coaching.

To stay focused, Garima made many sacrifices, she quit social media and even distanced herself from friends during her UPSC preparation. Her story is a powerful reminder that with passion, discipline, and a clear goal, one can truly change the world.