Alankrita Sakshi, hailing from a small town in Bihar, has secured a staggering Rs 60 lakh worth salary package at Google - one of the most renowned firms across the globe.

Sakshi will join the internet giant as software engineering, as per a report by India.com. Let's get to know more about her journey and background.

Who is Alankrita Sakshi?

Hailing from a small village in the Bhagalpur district of Bihar, Alankrita Sakshi was raised in a middle-class family. Her father, Shankar Mishra, had a job in Jharkhand's Koderma. So, she used to stay there with her family. Her mother also worked as a private school teacher.

Sakshi completed her primary schooling in Koderma, after which, she went on to pursue her intermediate from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya. She then secured a degree in B.Tech from University College of Engineering & Technology (UCET), Hazaribagh. She even got a job through campus placement while studying.

Dreamt of working at Google

Having secured a job in a multi-national company, Alankrita Sakshi aspired to work at Google. For this, she made constant endeavours. She applied for the position of a software engineering at the firm, for which, she got selected.

The tech giant has offered her a whopping Rs 60 lakh package. After receiving the news, Sakshi's family was overwhelmingly proud of her.