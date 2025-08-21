Meet woman who secured gold medal at BHU, cleared UPSC in first attempt with AIR...; now an IAS officer posted in...

China's BIG statement ahead of PM Modi's visit to country for SCO summit, says, 'We attach great importance to...'
EDUCATION
Some people achieve so much at a young age that their story leaves everyone amazed. One such story is that of Neha Kumari, a young woman from a small district in Bihar, who went on to become an IAS officer of the Bihar cadre. Recently, she was among the six trainee IAS officers who met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, making her journey a source of pride and inspiration.
Neha Kumari hails from Madhepura, Bihar. Her father, Ramanand Lal Das, is a lawyer, while her mother, Poonam Verma, also holds an LLB degree. Neha began her schooling at Sanskar Bharti Public School in Murliganj and later secured admission to Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Manhara, from where she completed her education up to Class 12.
After school, Neha pursued her graduation in English at Banaras Hindu University (BHU). Excelling in academics, she was awarded a Gold Medal at BHU’s 99th convocation in 2017. She continued at BHU for her post-graduation in English and, in 2018, cleared both NET and JRF. In 2022, she completed her PhD in English, showcasing her dedication to academics before deciding to prepare for the UPSC Civil Services Examination.
Even while preparing for UPSC, Neha’s talent shone through. In 2022, she was selected as a Rajbhasha Officer at SEBI. That same year, she appeared for the UPSC exam for the first time and cleared all three stages -- Prelims, Mains, and Interview. When the results were announced, Neha had secured an All India Rank of 916. After completing her training, she was allotted the Bihar cadre and is currently serving as an IAS officer.
Recently, Neha Kumari received a new posting in Bihar. She has been appointed as Special Duty Officer in the Health Department, a role that comes with key administrative responsibilities. Alongside her official duties, Neha also connects with students through social media, where she shares useful exam preparation tips, further inspiring young aspirants.
