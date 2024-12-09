For Aparna, a balance between work and rigorous preparation was not a challenge; it was rather a test of resilience and time management.

Cracking the UPSC exam is no mean feat, and for most, it is a journey marked by immense dedication and perseverance. Among them are Aparna Ramesh, 28 years of age, from Karnataka, who cracked the exam while holding a full-time job.

For Aparna, a balance between work and rigorous preparation was not a challenge; it was rather a test of resilience and time management. She quickly realized that her limited hours called for a focused approach. She did not get swamped under the vast syllabus but zeroed in on the most relevant topics, committing herself to a disciplined schedule.

Her routine was a testament to her determination. Every morning, Aparna woke up at 4 a.m. and studied until 7 a.m. before heading to work. After a full day at the office, she squeezed in another two to three hours of study in the evening. Weekends were her golden hours, where she dedicated eight to nine hours to uninterrupted preparation.

Success, however, didn’t come instantly. Her first attempt fell short, but Aparna didn’t lose hope. In 2020, with one last shot at the exam, she gave it her all. If things hadn’t worked out, she planned to continue her career as an architect and urban planner. But fate had other plans.

Aparna's approach was as strategic as it was pragmatic. For topics such as history, geography, and economics, she used Class XI and XII NCERT. M. Laxmikanth books were her source for political science, while VisionIAS notes and daily news sources kept her updated regarding current affairs. She also made an effort to write down notes, day after day, whether during TV shows or reading through the newspaper, so not to be left behind the curve.

Her hard work paid off in remarkable fashion. Aparna scored 825 out of 1004 in the written examination and 171 in the personality test, securing an impressive All-India Rank of 35.

Her hard work paid off in remarkable fashion. Aparna scored 825 out of 1004 in the written examination and 171 in the personality test, securing an impressive All-India Rank of 35.

Aparna's journey is a powerful reminder that determination, smart planning, and unwavering focus can turn even the toughest challenges into stepping stones toward success.