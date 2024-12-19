The success story of IIT-JEE ranker Sumegha Garg instills in us a sense of confidence and determination to achieve something in life. M

Following the footsteps of her brother, who had achieved the 6th rank in the IIT-JEE exam in 2007, Sumegha Garg secured an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 12 in IIT-JEE 2011. Let's get to know more about her journey.

Who is Sumegha Garg?

A resident of Bathinda, Punjab, Sumegha Garg's mother, Urmila Devi, is a Biology teacher. According to her mother, Sumegha initially wanted to become a doctor. However, she later fixated her mind on IIT-JEE.

Although she had expected a good rank in JEE, she never imagined that she would be the top scorer among girls. After cracking the JEE exam, she went on to pursue her B.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering from IIT Delhi.

According to her official LinkedIn profile, Sumegha also earned a Ph.D. in Computer Science from Princeton University. Furthermore, she has also served as a Rabin Postdoctoral Fellow at Harvard University, US.

She is currently posted as a postdoctoral scholar at Stanford University in the United States.

As per a report by News 18, Sumegha Garg has established her identity as an all-rounder, excelling in both academics and sports.