Meet woman, who scored highest marks in UPSC interview history, not Tina Dabi, Smita Sabharwal, she is...

During her interview, Zainab impressed the panel with her knowledge and confidence, covering a range of topics like current affairs and international relations.

Zainab Sayeed from Kolkata stands out for achieving the highest score in the UPSC Civil Services Examination interview round in the past eight years. In 2014, she earned an impressive 220 out of 275 marks in the interview, adding to her 731 marks in the mains, which secured her an overall rank of 107. Zainab’s path to success wasn’t easy; she faced several obstacles, including failing the preliminary exams in her earlier attempts. However, her persistence paid off, and she succeeded on her third try.

She also shared her preference for Kolkata's lively culture over Delhi's. When asked about the author of a specific poem, she openly admitted that she didn't know the answer, highlighting her honesty and sincerity.

Zainab graduated with a degree in English literature from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, and later completed a postgraduate degree in mass communication from Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi. After finishing her studies, she devoted herself to preparing for the UPSC exams, and through dedication and hard work, she achieved her remarkable success.