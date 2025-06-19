The journey of Iram Qazi was not easy as she scored low marks in NEET UG mock test multiple times.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) is one of the most challenging examinations in India, with millions of students taking it every year. Achieving success in this exam requires a strategic plan rather than just extensive study. In this article, we will talk about the inspiring story of Iram Qazi, who scored a perfect 720/720 marks in NEET UG 2024.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025 results were declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) earlier this week at neet.nta.nic.in on June 14, 2025, and the success stories of many candidates received extensive media attention. Among them is Iram Qazi a resident of Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, who secured the distinction of being the state’s top scorer in the NEET UG 2024. She scored 98 percent on the 12th board exam. After completing the course, Iram Kazi joined a 1-year program at a well-known coaching institute.

Iram Kazi's journey was difficult because she repeatedly received low scores on the NEET UG mock exam. However, with the support of her parents, she aced the exam and became the state's topper.

About NEET UG Exam

The qualifying cut-off range for the general and EWS categories in the NEET UG 2025 dropped from 720–162 to 686–144 this year. The cut-off for OBC, SC, and ST candidates dropped from 161–127 to 143–113. The total number of eligible candidates is 5,64,611 OBC, 3,38,728 General, 1,68,873 SC, and 67,234 ST.

“The NTA conducts the exam and declares the result based on the eligibility criteria provided by the National Medical Council (NMC). The admitting authorities will now draw a merit list based on all India rank for the MBBS and BDS seats available in their jurisdiction,” said Col B Vijay Kumar, Director (Exams), NTA.

The national-level entrance examination for undergraduate medical admission was conducted on May 4, 2025, from 2 pm to 5 pm in a single shift. More than 22.7 lakh candidates registered for the exam. The exam was conducted at 5,453 centres in over 500 cities across the country.