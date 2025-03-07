Muskan Jindal, from Solan, Himachal Pradesh, secured AIR 87 in her first UPSC attempt and chose IFS over IAS, emphasizing self-study, discipline, and balanced social media use.

In a country where lakhs of students aspire to crack the Civil Services Examination and become IAS officers, Muskan Jindal’s story stands out. She cleared the prestigious exam on her first attempt, securing an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 87. However, instead of opting for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), she chose to become an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, showcasing her unique career vision.

Muskan’s Academic Excellence

Muskan Jindal hails from Solan, Himachal Pradesh. Her academic journey has been marked by consistent excellence. She scored a perfect 10 Cumulative Grade Points Average (CGPA) in her Class 10 board exams and achieved an impressive 96% in Class 12. She then pursued a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) degree from SD College at Punjab University, Chandigarh, where she secured the 5th rank in her batch.

After graduating, Muskan began preparing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination. Despite the daunting nature of the exam, she maintained focus and discipline, leading her to success on her very first attempt.

UPSC Preparation Strategy

Muskan’s preparation strategy combined both self-study and external guidance. She enrolled in both online and offline courses to strengthen her understanding of the syllabus but mainly relied on self-study. Muskan set weekly study targets and consistently adhered to them, dedicating around 7 to 8 hours of study each day.

Her preparation involved focusing on NCERT books and standard reference materials. Once she completed the syllabus, she practiced test papers to gauge her readiness. Muskan's approach was centered around understanding the basics and gradually building on them.

In interviews, Muskan shared her perspective on managing distractions, especially regarding social media. Instead of completely isolating herself, she advocated for controlled usage and self-discipline. She believed that using mobile phones only when necessary helped maintain focus during her preparation.

Muskan’s Interview Tips

Muskan has also shared valuable tips for the interview stage of the UPSC exam. She emphasized the importance of honesty and maintaining a balanced perspective. She recommended seeking guidance from coaching institutes but reiterated that self-study played the most critical role in her success.

For those aspiring to clear the UPSC on their first attempt, Muskan advises consistent practice, setting achievable goals, and approaching the interview with confidence and integrity. Her story is a testament to hard work, clarity of purpose, and the courage to follow one’s own path.

Muskan Jindal’s journey not only inspires UPSC aspirants but also teaches an important lesson about making career choices that align with personal goals and interests, even if it means taking the road less traveled.