Meet woman, who's mother worked as labourer, cracked UPSC exam, became youngest IPS officer at 21, then became IAS officer at 22 with AIR, her name is...

IAS Divya's educational journey began in government schools and continued at Navodaya Vidyalaya. She faced struggle in her life at very young age, despite all the setbacks, she continued to work hard and achieved her childhood dream. Read here to about her UPSC journey.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 24, 2025, 10:45 AM IST

Meet woman, who's mother worked as labourer, cracked UPSC exam, became youngest IPS officer at 21, then became IAS officer at 22 with AIR, her name is...
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination is one of the toughest exams not just in India but globally. Every year, lakhs of candidates attempt this exam, but only a few succeed in their first attempt. Today in this article, we will tell you an inspiring story of IAS Divya Tanwar, who cracked UPSC twice to fulfill her childhood dream. Let's know more about her UPSC journey.

Who is IAS Divya Tanwar?

IAS Divya Tanwar is from a small village of Nimbi in Mahendragarh, Haryana. Her journey to become IAS was filled with challenges, particularly after her father’s death in 2011. Despite facing financial difficulties, Divya remained steadfast in her commitment to education. Her mother, Babita Tanwar, played an important role in supporting Divya and her three siblings. Babita Tanwar worked as a farm labourer and sewed clothes to provide financial support to her children.

IAS Divya Tanwar's educational background

Divya's educational journey began in government schools and continued at Navodaya Vidyalaya. After earning her science degree, she dedicated herself to preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, driven to succeed despite any challenges.

Divya Tanwar's UPSC journey

In contrast to many aspirants who depend on conventional coaching centers, Divya chose a different route, leveraging online resources and mock test series for her preparation. Her self-disciplined approach to studying paid off when she took the UPSC CSE in 2021. At the young age of 21, she achieved an All India Rank (AIR) of 438, earning her a place among the youngest IPS officers in India.

Divya Tanwar cracked UPSC exam in her first attempt to become one of the youngest IPS officers in India

In her first attempt, Divya scored 751 marks in the written examination and 179 marks in the personality test, for a total of 930 marks. She belonged to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category, and her success highlighted the importance of perseverance and resourcefulness.

Divya Tanwar became IAS officer without any coaching

Even with this initial achievement, Divya aimed higher. With unwavering dedication, she continued her preparation and reappeared for the UPSC CSE in 2022. This time, she achieved an AIR of 105, fulfilling her dream of becoming an IAS officer. In her second attempt, Divya achieved a score of 834 marks in the written examination and 160 marks in the personality test, resulting in an overall score of 994 marks. Her improved performance demonstrated her dedication to growth and excellence.

IAS Divya Tanwar's cuurent posting

IAS Divya Tanwar is currently posted in the Manipur cadre, having achieved her dream of becoming an IAS officer after first becoming an IPS officer in the same cadre

