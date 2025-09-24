Meet woman, who's mother worked as labourer, cracked UPSC exam, became youngest IPS officer at 21, then became IAS officer at 22 with AIR, her name is...

Alia Bhatt turns heads in bold black fur coat from Gucci's latest ‘La Famiglia’ Collection at Milan Fashion Week - See pics
Diwali Bonanza for Government Employees: Centre likely to approve Diwali bonus for Railways staff
Sachin Tendulkar shares adorable image of son Arjun Tendulkar on his 26th birthday, pens special note for him: 'Lucky to have...'
Bigg Boss 19: Nehal Chudasma asks taskmaster to eliminate Ashnoor Kaur, INSULTS actress by calling her Abhishek Sharma's wife, netizens slam model
DMRC takes BIG decision, bans recording videos, reels inside Delhi metro coaches, imposes...
Who can Garba? VHP sets strict new guidelines with tilak, gau mutra
How new detection methods prevent harvest loss due to invasive species? Dr Upadhyay Himali explains
World Bollywood Day 2025: 24 Indian films, from Pushpa 2 to Homebound in Oscars 2026 race
IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: India vs Bangladesh match prediction, probable XIs, pitch and weather report, all you need to know
Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav follows THIS strict diet plan to stay consistent with his performance
EDUCATION
IAS Divya's educational journey began in government schools and continued at Navodaya Vidyalaya. She faced struggle in her life at very young age, despite all the setbacks, she continued to work hard and achieved her childhood dream. Read here to about her UPSC journey.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination is one of the toughest exams not just in India but globally. Every year, lakhs of candidates attempt this exam, but only a few succeed in their first attempt. Today in this article, we will tell you an inspiring story of IAS Divya Tanwar, who cracked UPSC twice to fulfill her childhood dream. Let's know more about her UPSC journey.
IAS Divya Tanwar is from a small village of Nimbi in Mahendragarh, Haryana. Her journey to become IAS was filled with challenges, particularly after her father’s death in 2011. Despite facing financial difficulties, Divya remained steadfast in her commitment to education. Her mother, Babita Tanwar, played an important role in supporting Divya and her three siblings. Babita Tanwar worked as a farm labourer and sewed clothes to provide financial support to her children.
Divya's educational journey began in government schools and continued at Navodaya Vidyalaya. After earning her science degree, she dedicated herself to preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, driven to succeed despite any challenges.
In contrast to many aspirants who depend on conventional coaching centers, Divya chose a different route, leveraging online resources and mock test series for her preparation. Her self-disciplined approach to studying paid off when she took the UPSC CSE in 2021. At the young age of 21, she achieved an All India Rank (AIR) of 438, earning her a place among the youngest IPS officers in India.
In her first attempt, Divya scored 751 marks in the written examination and 179 marks in the personality test, for a total of 930 marks. She belonged to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category, and her success highlighted the importance of perseverance and resourcefulness.
Even with this initial achievement, Divya aimed higher. With unwavering dedication, she continued her preparation and reappeared for the UPSC CSE in 2022. This time, she achieved an AIR of 105, fulfilling her dream of becoming an IAS officer. In her second attempt, Divya achieved a score of 834 marks in the written examination and 160 marks in the personality test, resulting in an overall score of 994 marks. Her improved performance demonstrated her dedication to growth and excellence.
IAS Divya Tanwar is currently posted in the Manipur cadre, having achieved her dream of becoming an IAS officer after first becoming an IPS officer in the same cadre