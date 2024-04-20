Meet woman who quit social media, stopped meeting friends to crack UPSC exam, became IPS then IAS, she is from...

Garima Singh's journey, from her childhood dream of becoming a doctor to her illustrious career as an IAS officer, is proof of the unexpected turns life can take. When she was still a college student, she experienced a life-altering realisation that changed her course and led her to the civil services. In 2012, she made the decision to enter public service and became an IPS officer. Her eventual promotion to IAS in 2016 as a result of this action was marked by an exceptional All India Rank of 55.

Garima was born and raised in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh. She completed her undergraduate and graduate studies at Delhi University's St. Stephen's College, where she also laid the foundation for her future academic endeavours.

Garima recalled the pivotal moment that brought her to the IPS and talked about how she moved at a roadside checkpoint. Even when she was put under intense pressure to pay a bribe, she resisted giving in to corruption. This experience ignited a fire inside of her, driving her to change the system from the inside out. She joined the IPS because she wanted to significantly alter the way law enforcement operated.

She was assigned to Uttar Pradesh to perform community service, where she dutifully started her career as an IPS officer. But because she wanted to live up to her father's ambitions, she pursued the IAS, and in order to succeed in Jharkhand, she had to pass the difficult UPSC exam.

By using examples from her own life, Garima emphasises the differences between the responsibilities of an IPS officer and an IAS officer. In contrast to IAS officers, who have access to a more expansive and diverse portfolio, she emphasises that IPS officers' responsibilities are more uniform. Her observations provide shrewd guidance for aspiring civil servants, emphasising the need of independent research over in-depth coaching. While preparing for the UPSC Garima quit social media, and left her friend circle in order to clear her exam.