Meet woman who quit her Rs 50 lakh job as NASA scientist, to crack UPSC exam twice, became IPS officer with AIR…

Some people are so confident and smart that they take risks by changing their career and they end up clinching success in that field too.

One such motivational success story is of Anukriti Sharma, an IPS officer from the 2020 batch who is from the Rajasthani city of Ajmer. Her mother was a teacher, while her father was posted in the 20-point department.

Anukriti pursued her schooling at Indo Bharat International School in Jaipur. Thereafter, she studied at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research in Kolkata and pursued a BSMS.

Later, she pursued her Ph.D. program at Rice University in Houston, Texas, in 2012. While doing her Ph.D. in America, she secured a job offer. She was hired by NASA to research volcanoes for a whopping salary package of Rs 50 lakhs. However, after some time she left it and moved to India. Anukriti then secured 23rd place in the 2014 National Eligibility Test (NET) Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) test.

Later, Anukriti and her husband Vaibhav began their preparation for UPSC while residing in Banaras.

While preparing for UPSC, Anukriti and her husband, Vaibhav helped each other.

Anukriti and her spouse Vaibhav took the examination for the first time in 2015. But she only cracked prelims and not the mains. On her second attempt, she did not even cracked the prelims. She made it to the interview stage on her third attempt, however, she was still not selected.

In 2018, Anukriti was chosen for the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) after achieving the 355th rank on her fourth try. In 5th attempt, Anukriti then became an IPS officer in 2020. She then served as an IPS trainee in Lucknow.

Presently, she is serving as the Assistant Superintendent of Police for Bulandshahr. While Vaibhav, Anukriti's partner, is a mentor at a Delhi coaching centre.