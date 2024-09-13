Twitter
Ahead of SC verdict on Delhi CM Kejriwal's bail plea today, AAP leader Raghav Chadha says party remains 'hopeful'

Jaishankar provides big update on disengagement issues along LAC with China, says...

'Lady Macbeth': West Bengal Governor refuses to share 'any public platform' with CM Mamata Banerjee, know why

Viraj Ghelani says working in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan was his 'worst experience': 'The work culture was...'

Meet IAS Mohammad Ali Shibab, who lived in orphanage 10 years, worked as a clerk, and cracked UPSC at a young age of...

HomeEducation

Education

Meet woman who quit high-paying job to crack UPSC, got AIR 23 without coaching, but didn't become IAS officer due to…

One such inspiring story is of IFS Sadaf Chaudhary of Roorkee Uttarakhand, who secured the overall 23rd rank.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Sep 13, 2024, 06:04 AM IST

Meet woman who quit high-paying job to crack UPSC, got AIR 23 without coaching, but didn't become IAS officer due to…
TRENDING NOW

    Self-made success stories are a testament to the fact that success is possible if you have self-belief and unflinching determination.

    One such inspiring story is of IFS Sadaf Chaudhary of Roorkee Uttarakhand, who secured the overall 23rd rank.

    Twenty-seven-year old Sadaf is the eldest daughter of Israr Ahmed and Shahbaz Bano of Roorkee. Her father Israr Ahmed was a former manager at Gramin Bank at the Deoband branch. She got the highest rank among the Muslim aspirants.

    Sadaf asserted in an in interview that she wants to become an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer like IFS Sneha Dubey.

    “I was getting a good salary at an MNC where I used to work. I left that job and worked hard for two years to clear UPSC,” she said.

    “One of the daughters of the country IFS Sneha Dubey is being praised all over the country, I want to follow in Sneha Dubey’s footsteps.”

    Notably, Sadaf didn’t take any coaching for her UPSC exam preparations. “I have been preparing for last twenty years,” she added.

    Revealing her strategy for cracking UPSC, Sadaf said she “actually had none. I would review and assess my preparations once a week.”

    She added that she would analyze the toppers’ strategy and what they read as she is fond of reading. “Everyone thinks I enjoy reading, That’s alright, I enjoyed the books, I love them. Books are like friends to me. Reading is my hobby and that has made me successful without coaching,” she added.

     
