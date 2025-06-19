Although clearing UPSC civil service exam is no easy job, there are several who crack it, defying odds and setbacks. Apart from this, there are examples where individuals leave behind their lucrative jobs to prepare for civil service exam, carrying aspirations to serve their society.

One such example is Navjot Simi, who quit her promising career as a dentist and chose to become an IPS officer to contribute to society. Interestingly, it took merely one attempt for Simi to clear UPSC--one of the toughest exams in the country. She cracked the exam in 2018 with an All India Rank (AIR) 735. Let's get to unfolding her journey further.

Who is Navjot Simi?

A true epitome of beauty with brain, Navjot Simi was born on December 21, 1987 in Punjab's Gurdaspur. She earned her Bachelor of Dental Surgery degree from Baba Jaswant Singh Research Institute in Ludhiana, Punjab. Despite a great career in dentistry, Navjot chose to prepare for the civil service exam.

With dedication and determination, Navjot began preparing for UPSC exam. She included late night studies into her daily schedule. Rather than expensive coaching classes, Navjot counted on self-study and online resources. Her hard work bore fruits in 2018 as she cleared the exam on her first attempt with an AIR 735.

After training at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad, she received her first posting as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Patna -- yet another feather in her cap.

Navjot Simi's husband

Navjot Simi’s husband, Tushar Singla, is also a civil servant. A 2015-batch IAS officer, Tushar secured the 86th rank in the UPSC exam and is currently serving as the District Magistrate (DM) of Banka, Bihar.