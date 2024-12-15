Meet woman who started her journey from a small town and later cleared the civil services exam to become an IRS officer.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film 12th Fail has captivated audiences across the country, telling the inspiring life story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and his wife, IRS officer Shraddha Joshi. The film, which stars Vikrant Massey as Manoj and Medha Shankar as Shraddha, has received widespread praise for its heartwarming portrayal of their journey. As the buzz around the film continues to grow, many are curious to know more about Shraddha Joshi’s real-life story and achievements.

Shraddha Joshi was born on March 5, 1979, in Almora, a small town in Uttarakhand. She grew up in Almora and was known for her intelligence and academic excellence. After completing her schooling in Almora, she pursued a Bachelor’s degree in Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery at Gurukula Kangri University in Haridwar. After finishing her degree, Shraddha worked as a doctor in a hospital in Uttarakhand, but she soon realized that her true passion lay in civil services.

Determined to pursue a career in the Indian Administrative Services, Shraddha moved to Delhi to prepare for the UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) exams. She enrolled in the Drishti IAS coaching institute, where she received the guidance she needed to navigate the challenging exam process. Shraddha’s hard work and dedication paid off when she cracked the UPSC exam in 2007, securing an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 121. This achievement earned her a position in the Indian Revenue Services (IRS).

It was during her UPSC preparation that Shraddha met Manoj Kumar Sharma, who was also preparing for the exams. The two quickly fell in love and eventually got married. Manoj, who later became an IPS officer, is popularly known by his nickname 'Singham' for his strong and courageous personality.

Shraddha Joshi’s journey from a small town in Uttarakhand to becoming an IRS officer is a testament to her determination and hard work. Her story continues to inspire many, especially after being featured in the popular film 12th Fail.