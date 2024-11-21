Although Neha didn’t clear the exam on her first attempt, she refused to give up. Instead, she refined her strategy and strengthened her preparation.

Clearing the Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) exam and earning the title of IAS officer is a monumental challenge, as it remains one of the most difficult exams in India. Every year, millions of aspirants compete for only a few hundred positions, with some succeeding on their first attempt and others persevering through multiple tries.

Dr. Neha Jain’s journey to becoming an IAS officer is a testament to determination and resilience. Originally from Delhi, Neha had a successful career as a dentist. She earned her dentistry degree from a prestigious institute in her hometown and went on to work as a Consultant Dentist. Despite her professional success, Neha always felt drawn to the civil services.

Balancing her job with her preparation, she began studying for the UPSC exam. Neha was determined to avoid taking unnecessary risks with her career, so she carefully managed her time, dedicating 4-5 hours daily to studying and using her weekends to deepen her focus.

Although Neha didn’t clear the exam on her first attempt, she refused to give up. Instead, she refined her strategy and strengthened her preparation. Her advice to other aspirants emphasizes consistency, strategic planning, and effective time management. According to Neha, success comes from a blend of smart study techniques, ample revision, regular answer-writing practice, and unwavering determination.

Her journey proves that with the right mindset and perseverance, balancing work and UPSC preparation is achievable.