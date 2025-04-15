The UPSC exam that was conducted in 2022 was topped by Ishita Kishore. That year, those who got AIR 2, 3 and 4 were also females. She has worked with Ernst & Young as a risk advisor. In 2017, Ishita represented India as a youth delegate at the Global Millennium Summit in Dubai.

The Union Public Service Commission is one of the prestigious exams in India and one of the most difficult to crack. One must go through tough preparation, 100% focus and a great intent and even then, many fail to pass through. However, every year, UPSC toppers prove that it may be difficult to ace the central government exam but not impossible. A UPSC exam has three layers, a preliminary, then a Mains and finally the Interview round.

A candidate that has excelled all three enters the coveted field to serve their nation. Every year lakhs of students sit in the exam but only a few are able to become IAS, IPS, IRS, IFS officers and others. The UPSC exam that was conducted in 2022 was topped by Ishita Kishore. That year, those who got AIR 2, 3 and 4 were also females.

Who is Ishita Kishore?

Ishita Kishore spent a lot of her life in Delhi. She is an economics graduate from University of Delhi’s Shri Ram College of Commerce. Since childhood she has been a sports enthusiast as proven by her talent for being a football player. She even represented India in the esteemed Copa Subroto soccer tournament in 2012. She is also talented in taekwondo and basketball. She has worked with Ernst & Young as a risk advisor. In 2017, Ishita represented India as a youth delegate at the Global Millennium Summit in Dubai, participating in international exchange and diplomacy efforts.

Ishita Kishore’s UPSC journey

Ishita Kishore secured All India Rank 1 in the UPSC CSE exam 2022. Her optional paper was Political science and international relations (PSIR). She secured the top position in her third attempt at the age of 27. Ishita's remarkable achievements showcase the powerful combination of dedication and perseverance, serving as a beacon of inspiration for UPSC aspirants. She is an IAS officer from UP cadre.