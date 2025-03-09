In 2011, Rukmani achieved remarkable success by cracking the UPSC exam on her first attempt, securing an impressive All India Rank(AIR) 2.

Clearing the UPSC Civil Service Examination (CSE) is a hard exam to crack; yet millions of students appear for it every year, carrying aspirations to join the administrative field. One such remarkable name is Rukmani Riar who has conquered the country’s most difficult exams.

Rukmani Riar once failed Class 6th. After completing her education in Gurdaspur, Rukmani enrolled at the revered Heary School in Dalhousie for class 4. IAS officer Rukmani Rair graduated from Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar with a degree in social science. She graduated from Mumbai's Tata Institute with a master's degree in social sciences.

Rukmani did an internship with NGOs such as Ashoda in Mysore and Annapurna Mahila Mandal in Mumbai following her Master's degree. While working with the NGO, Rukmani developed a keen interest in civil service and decided to take the UPSC exam.

Rukmani Riar secured an All India Rank (AIR) 2 after passing the UPSC exam on her first attempt in 2011. Rukmani Riar cracked the UPSC without any coaching.

As per media reports, she was appointed the commissioner of Jaipur Greater. She was even posted as the District Collector in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district.