Shimla’s Damini Singh Brar secured AIR 1 in IIT Kanpur’s psychology entrance exam on her first attempt, without coaching, and will pursue her PhD at IIT Delhi.

Himachal Pradesh is home to many bright and talented young minds, and over the years, daughters from the state have consistently made their mark in academics. Be it board exams, university admissions, or national-level entrance tests, girls from Himachal have repeatedly turned challenges into milestones. One such shining example is Damini Singh Brar, a daughter of Shimla, who has made the entire state proud by securing All India Rank 1 in one of the most competitive psychology entrance exams in India, conducted by IIT Kanpur, and that too in her very first attempt.

Her academic journey is nothing short of remarkable. Damini not only topped the written examination at IIT Delhi, but also stood first in the interview round, earning her a place in the doctoral programme at the prestigious institute. What makes her story even more inspiring is that she achieved all of this without the help of any coaching, tuition, or formal guidance. She studied independently at home for just 2 to 4 hours a day, proving that consistency and discipline matter more than long study hours.

Damini’s academic excellence doesn’t end there. She also cleared the entrance exam for NIMHANS, Bengaluru, India’s top institution for mental health and neurosciences, and was invited for the interview round. In December 2024, she cracked the UGC-NET in Psychology on her first try. She completed her postgraduation in Applied Psychology from Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai, one of India's leading institutes for social sciences. Prior to that, she graduated with a degree in English Honours from Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Delhi University. She was also the board topper in class 12 in Shimla.

Damini belongs to a humble family. Her father works as a sanitary inspector in the Municipal Corporation, and her mother, Meera Barad, is a homemaker. Damini says that she practices yoga regularly to maintain her focus and mental well-being. She also enjoys walking and spending time with friends to refresh her mind.

When asked about her source of inspiration, she says that every person she met during her journey played a role in motivating her at some point. Her message to other students is simple but powerful: “If you have strong willpower and confidence, no task is difficult. The world will be at your feet.”

Her story is a powerful reminder that with determination and self-belief, even the most difficult dreams can come true, no matter where you come from.