Meet woman who married at 16, faced domestic abuse, did odd jobs as a single mom, then became IAS officer, is posted...

Belonging to a tribal family in Madhya Pradesh's Mandai village, Savita battled adverse financial conditions.

Self-made women are the epitome of unflinching hard work, determination and persistence. This makes them great in many. ways.

One such motivational success story is of IAS officer Savita Pradhan.

Belonging to a tribal family in Madhya Pradesh's Mandai village, Savita battled adverse financial conditions. The scholarship in school assisted her to finish class 10th and become the first girl in her village to do so. Thereafter, she got admission to a school that was 7 km away. Her mother then took up a part-time job to pay fees.

She then studied science and aspired to become a doctor. As she was finishing her schooling, she got a marriage proposal from a rich family at 16. She was compelled by her parents to get married.

After marriage, she witnessed small restrictions and domestic abuse by her in-laws and her husband. Her husband would hit her and threaten to kill her. Even after two kids, the assault persisted.

Triggered by this, Savita decided to end her life. But after seeing her kids, she got the courage and left her home with both kids with just Rs 2700. She then started a beauty salon and gave tuition to sustain her kids. Her parents and siblings supported her, while she also did a BA in Public Administration at Barkatullah University, Bhopal.

She then heard about state civil service and decided to attempt it. With her unwavering hard work and determination, she cracked it in her very first attempt at the age of 24. She was posted as chief municipal officer.

She then got numerous promotions to IAS rank. Currently, she serves as Joint Director of Urban Administration for the Gwalior and Chambal regions.

Besides this, after giving divorced, she has remarried. She also has a YouTube channel popullarly known as ‘Himmat wali Ladkiyan’.