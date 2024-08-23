Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Bringar's CEO Balachandar Karthikeyan Receives Prestigious UAE Golden Visa

How much money Cristiano Ronaldo will earn from YouTube as channel surpasses 31 million subscribers in 2 days?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Abdul aka Sharad Sankla quits show? Actor clarifies: 'My character is...'

Meet woman who married at 16, faced domestic abuse, did odd jobs as a single mom, then became IAS officer, is posted...

PM Modi meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv with hug and handshake amid Russia-Ukraine war

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bringar's CEO Balachandar Karthikeyan Receives Prestigious UAE Golden Visa

Bringar's CEO Balachandar Karthikeyan Receives Prestigious UAE Golden Visa

How much money Cristiano Ronaldo will earn from YouTube as channel surpasses 31 million subscribers in 2 days?

How much money Cristiano Ronaldo will earn from YouTube as channel surpasses 31 million subscribers in 2 days?

Meet woman who married at 16, faced domestic abuse, did odd jobs as a single mom, then became IAS officer, is posted...

Meet woman who married at 16, faced domestic abuse, did odd jobs as a single mom, then became IAS officer, is posted...

7 vegetarian foods to maintain health and fitness

7 vegetarian foods to maintain health and fitness

7 common grammar mistakes that can damage your professional image

7 common grammar mistakes that can damage your professional image

9 most-followed Bollywood stars on Instagram

9 most-followed Bollywood stars on Instagram

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव �जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actress who replaced OG Stree in Stree 2, worked as makeup artist, debuted with Amitabh Bachchan in..

Meet actress who replaced OG Stree in Stree 2, worked as makeup artist, debuted with Amitabh Bachchan in..

Meet Salman's heroine who gave 16 back to back flops, converted to Islam for love; left films, now looks unrecognisable

Meet Salman's heroine who gave 16 back to back flops, converted to Islam for love; left films, now looks unrecognisable

This Salman Khan flop was remake of Jim Carrey's classic, delayed for 3 years, banned in UAE, Kuwait, earned only...

This Salman Khan flop was remake of Jim Carrey's classic, delayed for 3 years, banned in UAE, Kuwait, earned only...

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Abdul aka Sharad Sankla quits show? Actor clarifies: 'My character is...'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Abdul aka Sharad Sankla quits show? Actor clarifies: 'My character is...'

Nani regrets his 'publicity' remark for Arshad Warsi after he called Prabhas a 'joker' in Kalki 2898 AD: 'We can rip...'

Nani regrets his 'publicity' remark for Arshad Warsi after he called Prabhas a 'joker' in Kalki 2898 AD: 'We can rip...'

Mithila Palkar talks about her ideal partner, finding love on dating apps: 'I am an old school so...' | Exclusive

Mithila Palkar talks about her ideal partner, finding love on dating apps: 'I am an old school so...' | Exclusive

HomeEducation

Education

Meet woman who married at 16, faced domestic abuse, did odd jobs as a single mom, then became IAS officer, is posted...

Belonging to a tribal family in Madhya Pradesh's Mandai village, Savita battled adverse financial conditions.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Aug 23, 2024, 04:35 PM IST

Meet woman who married at 16, faced domestic abuse, did odd jobs as a single mom, then became IAS officer, is posted...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Self-made women are the epitome of unflinching hard work, determination and persistence. This makes them great in many. ways.

One such motivational success story is of IAS officer Savita Pradhan.

Belonging to a tribal family in Madhya Pradesh's Mandai village, Savita battled adverse financial conditions. The scholarship in school assisted her to finish class 10th and become the first girl in her village to do so. Thereafter, she got admission to a school that was 7 km away. Her mother then took up a part-time job to pay fees. 

She then studied science and aspired to become a doctor. As she was finishing her schooling, she got a marriage proposal from a rich family at 16. She was compelled by her parents to get married.

After marriage, she witnessed small restrictions and domestic abuse by her in-laws and her husband. Her husband would hit her and threaten to kill her. Even after two kids, the assault persisted.

Triggered by this, Savita decided to end her life. But after seeing her kids, she got the courage and left her home with both kids with just Rs 2700. She then started a beauty salon and gave tuition to sustain her kids. Her parents and siblings supported her, while she also did a BA in Public Administration at Barkatullah University, Bhopal. 

She then heard about state civil service and decided to attempt it. With her unwavering hard work and determination, she cracked it in her very first attempt at the age of 24. She was posted as chief municipal officer.

She then got numerous promotions to IAS rank. Currently, she serves as Joint Director of Urban Administration for the Gwalior and Chambal regions.

Besides this, after giving divorced, she has remarried. She also has a YouTube channel popullarly known as ‘Himmat wali Ladkiyan’.

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This film, rejected by 12 actors earned 7 times more than its budget, its Bollywood remake made history, earned Rs..

This film, rejected by 12 actors earned 7 times more than its budget, its Bollywood remake made history, earned Rs..

Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck on second wedding anniversary

Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck on second wedding anniversary

This British company cut ties with Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani's Reliance Retail due to...

This British company cut ties with Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani's Reliance Retail due to...

Gujarat: First Vande Bharat metro to run between Vadodara and Ahmedabad, trial runs soon, top speed to be...

Gujarat: First Vande Bharat metro to run between Vadodara and Ahmedabad, trial runs soon, top speed to be...

Meet Hindu priest who opened US Democratic National Convention with Vedic prayers, he belongs to…

Meet Hindu priest who opened US Democratic National Convention with Vedic prayers, he belongs to…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actress who replaced OG Stree in Stree 2, worked as makeup artist, debuted with Amitabh Bachchan in..

Meet actress who replaced OG Stree in Stree 2, worked as makeup artist, debuted with Amitabh Bachchan in..

Meet Salman's heroine who gave 16 back to back flops, converted to Islam for love; left films, now looks unrecognisable

Meet Salman's heroine who gave 16 back to back flops, converted to Islam for love; left films, now looks unrecognisable

This Salman Khan flop was remake of Jim Carrey's classic, delayed for 3 years, banned in UAE, Kuwait, earned only...

This Salman Khan flop was remake of Jim Carrey's classic, delayed for 3 years, banned in UAE, Kuwait, earned only...

Anushka Sharma-Bhawna Kohli to Khrisha Shah-Isha Ambani: Check out famous celebrity Bhabhi-Nanad jodis

Anushka Sharma-Bhawna Kohli to Khrisha Shah-Isha Ambani: Check out famous celebrity Bhabhi-Nanad jodis

Most dangerous countries in the world

Most dangerous countries in the world

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement