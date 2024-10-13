Anshika also made headlines in her personal life when she married fellow IAS officer Vasu Jain in 2023.

Sometimes, facing the toughest challenges at a young age can shape a person into someone successful and inspiring. Such is the story of IPS officer Anshika Jain, whose remarkable willpower and determination set her apart.

Born in Delhi, Anshika lost both her parents at the age of five. She was raised by her grandmother and uncle, whom she considered her greatest sources of strength. Her grandmother dreamed of seeing Anshika become a civil servant, and Anshika made it her mission to fulfill that dream. As a teacher, her grandmother instilled the value of education in her from an early age.

Anshika pursued a B.Com degree from Ramjas College, Delhi University, and began preparing for the UPSC exams while completing her M.Com. After graduation, she was offered a prestigious position at a major multinational company, but she turned it down to focus on her UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) preparation.

Tragically, Anshika lost her grandmother in 2019 during her preparation, a devastating blow as her grandmother was her primary support system. Despite this, Anshika gathered her strength and continued her studies.

Relying on self-study, she faced several setbacks, failing to pass the exam in four attempts. However, her perseverance paid off when, in her fifth attempt, she secured an All India Rank of 306 in UPSC CSE 2022, earning her a position in the Indian Police Service (IPS).

Anshika also made headlines in her personal life when she married fellow IAS officer Vasu Jain in 2023.