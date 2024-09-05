Meet woman who lost parents at 5, rejected high-paying job offer for UPSC exam, but failed to crack it four times then…

Sometimes one has to experience the lowest of lows at a very young age, to be able to later witness staggering heights in life. One such inspiring person with exemplary hard work and determination is IPS Anshika Jain.

Belonging to Delhi, Ansika lost both her parents at the tender age of 5. Thereafter, she was raised by her grandmother and uncle, whom she considered the biggest pillars of strength in her life. Her grandmother dreamt of seeing her become a civil servant and Anshika chose to fulfil it. Being a teacher, she taught her the significance of a good education at a young age.

Meanwhile, Ankita completed B.Com at Ramjas College, Delhi University. Alongside, she started preparing for UPSC during her M.Com. Thereafter, she got a good job in one of the biggest MNCs in the country, but she rejected it and chose to continue her CSE preparation.

Unfortunately, Anshika also lost her grandmother in 2019, while she was preparing for UPSC CSE. It was one of the hardest times of her life as she lost her only support system.

But she persisted and resumed her preparation. Anshika relied on self-study but failed to crack the exam in four attempts.

Finally, her hard work helped her achieve AIR-306 in UPSC CSE 2022 in her fifth attempt and became an Indian Police Service officer. Moreover, she was also in the news for her personal life as she married IAS officer Vasu Jain in 2023.