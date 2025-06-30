She was raised by her grandmother and uncle (Chacha), who tried their best to fill the void left by her parents.

No home, no family, and no money, but a big determination. It's said that success doesn't come just from luck. Hard work and courage are essential for success. If you work towards your dreams in the right direction, you'll reach your destination. Such is the story of Mousam Kumari. She navigated difficult circumstances to reach IIT. Despite facing numerous challenges in her life, she has achieved remarkable success and is now on the path to liveher dreams. Let's know more about Mousam Kumari here.

Early life and challenges

Mousam lost her father when she was 6 month old, her mother remarried when she was 3-years-old. She was raised by her grandmother and uncle (Chacha), who tried their best to fill the void left by her parents. However, her grandmother passed away just before her 10th grade exams, leaving Mousam feeling alone and adrift. She had to move from one relative's house to another, struggling to find a sense of belonging.

"Dadi and Chacha were my strongest support, so, I doubled my efforts for them. And in the 10th grade, I decided – IIT jaungi & Dadi ko duniya dikhaungi…They were so proud. But life rarely goes according to plan,” she was quoted as saying by the Humans of Bombay.

Achieving success

Despite the challenges she faced, Mousam was determined to succeed. She worked hard and topped her 10th grade exams. She said, “But as I wept, I remembered Daadi’s dreams. Mujhe aur kuch dikha hi nahi – I topped my 10th exams.” Mousam then set her sights on getting into the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), and her hard work paid off when she cleared the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and secured a seat at IIT Guwahati.

However, Mousam faced another hurdle when she needed financial support to pursue her education. She came across a scholarship opportunity on WhatsApp and applied for it. Fortunately, she was selected, and the scholarship helped her cover her educational expenses, including living and food costs.

Mousam's time at IIT

During her time at IIT, Mousam found solace in her friends, who became her support system. She considers them her family and feels grateful for their love and care. Mousam said, "They taught me everything – English, how to make the best CV, & how to ace interviews! I became more independent. I knew that for the next 4 years I had a place I could call ‘home’ & I made friends who I could call ‘family!"

Mousam's future plans

Mausam is now on the verge of graduating from IIT and has secured a high-paying job at a global private bank. She is excited about the opportunities that lie ahead and wants to pursue her dreams. She aspires to travel the world, explore new places, and build a home that is filled with love and warmth.