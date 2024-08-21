Twitter
Rishab Shetty says 'Bollywood shows India in bad light', netizens troll him, cite Kantara's scene: 'Pinching female...'

Viral video: Terrifying tiger vs tigress showdown sends chills down your spine, watch

Meet engineer-turned-writer, who quit Rs 10 lakh job for films, lived off wife's money; then one show changed his life

Meet actress who murdered her friend, cut his body in 300 pieces, then went shopping, murder mystery was solved when..

PM Modi to embark on three-day visit to Poland, Ukraine today

Meet woman who lost her father at young age battled society's doubts, then transformed a cinema hall into...

The venture rapidly expanded, and soon, Neetu was teaching up to 3,000 students at once. Her success necessitated an unconventional solution: renting a cinema hall to accommodate her growing classes

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Aug 21, 2024, 06:29 AM IST

Meet woman who lost her father at young age battled society's doubts, then transformed a cinema hall into...
Neetu Singh
In a world where adversity often dictates destiny, Neetu Singh's story stands out as a beacon of resilience and ambition. The journey from a childhood marred by loss to becoming a celebrated English teacher with millions of subscribers is nothing short of extraordinary.

Neetu Singh faced a world of uncertainty after losing her father at a tender age. The societal norm suggested she be educated in a modest girls' school, but her mother defied conventions. Believing in her daughter's potential, she chose a better educational path, laying the foundation for Neetu's future triumphs.

Neetu's journey took her to Delhi University, where she pursued an LLB. However, the legal field didn't bring the financial stability she sought, prompting her to explore teaching. Initially, Neetu faced logistical challenges and financial hurdles, but she found an unexpected opportunity when a child's mother expressed a desire to learn English to enhance her social standing.

Determined to make a mark, Neetu identified a gap in Mukherjee Nagar’s educational landscape. She launched her coaching centre with just four students. The venture rapidly expanded, and soon, Neetu was teaching up to 3,000 students at once. Her success necessitated an unconventional solution: renting a cinema hall to accommodate her growing classes. However, in 2014, circumstances forced her to close the Paramount Coaching Center.

Undeterred, Neetu rebranded her enterprise as KD Campus. The new venture quickly became a leading choice in Mukherjee Nagar. When the pandemic hit and forced the closure of physical institutions, Neetu adapted once again, launching KD Live. Her shift to online education proved immensely successful. 

Today, Neetu Singh boasts 1.71 million subscribers on her YouTube channel, transforming her initial struggles into a lucrative career. Her story stands as a testament to resilience and innovation in the face of adversity.

