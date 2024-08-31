Meet woman, who lived like 'monk' to clear UPSC exam, became IAS officer in third attempt, is now posted at...

Getting through the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam is a very challenging task. With the hope of passing the civil services exam, millions of students travel from their hometowns to large cities in search of the best tutoring. Only a select few succeed on the test even then.



Among the extremely few who succeed in becoming a civil servant and serving the country is IAS Pari Bishnoi. Bikaner, Rajasthan, is the hometown of Pari Bishnoi. Her father is an advocate, while her mother works as a police officer for the GRP.

Bishnoi attended St. Mary's Convent School in Ajmer to further her education. She then relocated to Delhi to attend the University of Delhi's Indraprastha College for Women to study Bachelars. Bishnoi attended MDS University of Ajmer for her post-graduation studies in political science.



Following her graduation, Pari Bishnoi began to think about passing the IAS exam. Pari stopped using her phone entirely and deleted all of her social media accounts in order to study for the exam.

Her only concern was passing the UPSC exam. On her third attempt in 2019, Pari passed the UPSC exam. Her All India Rank (AIR) was 30. She is presently employed as a Sub Divisional Officer in Gangtok, Sikkim. She had previously worked for the Indian government's Ministry of Petroleum and Gas as an Assistant Secretary. Pari Bishnoi is an IAS officer, who works as an SDM (Sub Divisional Magistrate) at Sikkim's Gangtok.



She got married to Bhavya Bishnoi, the youngest assembly member for Haryana, who was born in Adampur, Hisar. Bhavya is the grandson of former Haryana Chief Minister Bhajan Lal and the son of BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi.