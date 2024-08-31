Meet woman, who lived like 'monk' to clear UPSC exam, became IAS officer in third attempt, is now posted at...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This document acts like passport, allows holder to bypass visa requirements but...

'Attack on free speech': Elon Musk reacts strongly to Brazil's X ban, refers to Brazilian Justice as a...

Meet man, judge of popular reality show, who bought Ferrari in his 20s, became millionaire, then lost it all after..

'Existing laws strong enough, implement...': Centre tells West Bengal CM Banerjee amid uproar over Kolkata rape-murder

Meet TV star, who failed in Bollywood, lost all money to make film, called ‘gareeb’; now earns through Instagram

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This document acts like passport, allows holder to bypass visa requirements but...

This document acts like passport, allows holder to bypass visa requirements but...

'Attack on free speech': Elon Musk reacts strongly to Brazil's X ban, refers to Brazilian Justice as a...

'Attack on free speech': Elon Musk reacts strongly to Brazil's X ban, refers to Brazilian Justice as a...

Meet man, judge of popular reality show, who bought Ferrari in his 20s, became millionaire, then lost it all after..

Meet man, judge of popular reality show, who bought Ferrari in his 20s, became millionaire, then lost it all after..

Animals that turn white in winter for survival

Animals that turn white in winter for survival

8 breathing images of Galaxy shared by NASA

8 breathing images of Galaxy shared by NASA

AI imagines Hollywood actresses in saree

AI imagines Hollywood actresses in saree

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
World's richest actress, worth Rs 66000 crore, richer than Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Aish combined, secret to wealth is..

World's richest actress, worth Rs 66000 crore, richer than Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Aish combined, secret to wealth is..

Meet Akshay Kumar's heroine, TV star who featured in Hollywood film; one controversy ruined her career, is now...

Meet Akshay Kumar's heroine, TV star who featured in Hollywood film; one controversy ruined her career, is now...

In pics: Angelina Jolie wins hearts as she kneels down to talk with bed-ridden fan at Maria premiere

In pics: Angelina Jolie wins hearts as she kneels down to talk with bed-ridden fan at Maria premiere

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Meet TV star, who failed in Bollywood, lost all money to make film, called ‘gareeb’; now earns through Instagram

Meet TV star, who failed in Bollywood, lost all money to make film, called ‘gareeb’; now earns through Instagram

World's richest actress, worth Rs 66000 crore, richer than Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Aish combined, secret to wealth is..

World's richest actress, worth Rs 66000 crore, richer than Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Aish combined, secret to wealth is..

Kangana Ranaut almost lost her debut film Gangster to this actress, she was finally cast because...

Kangana Ranaut almost lost her debut film Gangster to this actress, she was finally cast because...

HomeEducation

Education

Meet woman, who lived like 'monk' to clear UPSC exam, became IAS officer in third attempt, is now posted at...

Among the extremely few who succeed in becoming a civil servant and serving the country is IAS Pari Bishnoi.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Aug 31, 2024, 06:30 AM IST

Meet woman, who lived like 'monk' to clear UPSC exam, became IAS officer in third attempt, is now posted at...
(Image source: Instagram)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Getting through the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam is a very challenging task. With the hope of passing the civil services exam, millions of students travel from their hometowns to large cities in search of the best tutoring. Only a select few succeed on the test even then. 
 
Among the extremely few who succeed in becoming a civil servant and serving the country is IAS Pari Bishnoi. Bikaner, Rajasthan, is the hometown of Pari Bishnoi. Her father is an advocate, while her mother works as a police officer for the GRP. 

Bishnoi attended St. Mary's Convent School in Ajmer to further her education. She then relocated to Delhi to attend the University of Delhi's Indraprastha College for Women to study Bachelars. Bishnoi attended MDS University of Ajmer for her post-graduation studies in political science. 
 
Following her graduation, Pari Bishnoi began to think about passing the IAS exam. Pari stopped using her phone entirely and deleted all of her social media accounts in order to study for the exam. 

Her only concern was passing the UPSC exam. On her third attempt in 2019, Pari passed the UPSC exam. Her All India Rank (AIR) was 30. She is presently employed as a Sub Divisional Officer in Gangtok, Sikkim. She had previously worked for the Indian government's Ministry of Petroleum and Gas as an Assistant Secretary. Pari Bishnoi is an IAS officer, who works as an SDM (Sub Divisional Magistrate) at Sikkim's Gangtok.
 
She got married to Bhavya Bishnoi, the youngest assembly member for Haryana, who was born in Adampur, Hisar. Bhavya is the grandson of former Haryana Chief Minister Bhajan Lal and the son of BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Diving Deeper into Product Positioning with Praveen Krishnamurthy

Diving Deeper into Product Positioning with Praveen Krishnamurthy

Kylian Mbappe's X account hacked, controversial posts on Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi go viral

Kylian Mbappe's X account hacked, controversial posts on Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi go viral

Did you know: Nagarjuna's highest grossing film is in Hindi; beat his Telugu hits Mass, Manam, Naa Saami Ranga, Oopiri

Did you know: Nagarjuna's highest grossing film is in Hindi; beat his Telugu hits Mass, Manam, Naa Saami Ranga, Oopiri

Indian economy grew 6.7% in April-June quarter, lower than RBI's forecast of...

Indian economy grew 6.7% in April-June quarter, lower than RBI's forecast of...

Mukesh Ambani no longer India's richest person, this businessman took over, he is…

Mukesh Ambani no longer India's richest person, this businessman took over, he is…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

World's richest actress, worth Rs 66000 crore, richer than Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Aish combined, secret to wealth is..

World's richest actress, worth Rs 66000 crore, richer than Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Aish combined, secret to wealth is..

Meet Akshay Kumar's heroine, TV star who featured in Hollywood film; one controversy ruined her career, is now...

Meet Akshay Kumar's heroine, TV star who featured in Hollywood film; one controversy ruined her career, is now...

In pics: Angelina Jolie wins hearts as she kneels down to talk with bed-ridden fan at Maria premiere

In pics: Angelina Jolie wins hearts as she kneels down to talk with bed-ridden fan at Maria premiere

Streaming This Week: IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack, Mirzapur season 3 bonus episode, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack, Mirzapur season 3 bonus episode, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Six amazing benefits of eating on banana leaves

Six amazing benefits of eating on banana leaves

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement