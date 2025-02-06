Ariba cracked the UPSC exam in her fourth attempt. In 2021, she secured an All India Rank of 109 in the UPSC examination.

Behind every big success is a story that is both inspiring and stirs a feeling of encouragement in the hearts of many. One such story is of IPS officer Ariba Noman who left her job to fulfill her maternal uncle's dream and later cleared the UPSC examination.

She hails from Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Her success story is quite inspiring. Ariba cracked the UPSC exam in her fourth attempt. In 2021, she secured an All India Rank of 109 in the UPSC examination.

IPS Ariba's father, Noman Ahmad, works as a manager at the National Insurance Company in Sultanpur.

Ariba’s education

Talking about Ariba's education, she completed her 10th grade from Stella Morris Convent School in Sultanpur. After 10th grade, she moved to Delhi with her uncle and completed her 12th grade there. Ariba earned a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from Delhi University and then started working in a multinational company.

However, later her uncle encouraged her to pursue civil services, which motivated Ariba to work hard towards that goal.

