Meet woman who left medicine for UPSC, got AIR 9, highest marks in interview, but didn't become IAS due to…

The world of medicine and civil services rarely intersect, but Apala Mishra's journey defies the norms in a most unexpected way. Imagine securing an All India 9th rank in the UPSC Civil Services Examination, achieving the highest interview marks, yet walking away from the prestigious IAS post. This is the true story of Apala Mishra, a dentist who traded her scalpel for the diplomatic corridors of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS).

Born in 1997 and hailing from a family of high achievers in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, Apala was no stranger to discipline and dedication. With a father and brother both serving in the Indian Army and a mother as a professor at Delhi University, the pursuit of excellence was ingrained in her upbringing. After completing her schooling in Dehradun and Rohini, Delhi, Apala earned her BDS degree from the Army College, setting her on a promising medical career path.

Yet, the call of public service was too strong to ignore. Apala left her medical practice to prepare for the UPSC exams, facing setbacks in her first two attempts where she couldn't even clear the prelims. But perseverance is in her blood, and in her third attempt, she not only cracked the exam but also secured an All India 9th rank, making her one of the top scorers in the country.

Her interview performance was nothing short of stellar, with 215 out of 275 marks—the highest in the last five years. However, despite these remarkable achievements, Apala chose a different path. The IAS badge wasn’t her final destination; instead, she embraced a career in diplomacy, joining the 2020 batch of the Indian Foreign Service.

In a world where the IAS is often seen as the ultimate prize, Apala Mishra’s decision to join the IFS is a testament to her unique vision and unyielding resolve to serve her country in her own way.