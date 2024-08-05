Twitter
HomeEducation

Education

Meet woman who left medical practice to become IAS officer, topped UPSC exam with AIR 1, currently posted at...

Shena Aggarwal the UPSC topper is also a graduate from All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 05, 2024, 01:49 PM IST

Meet woman who left medical practice to become IAS officer, topped UPSC exam with AIR 1, currently posted at...
Cracking the UPSC Civil Services Exam is undoubtedly a tough task. To pass the civil service exam, a person studies religiously for several hours. Every year, thousands of candidates seek to take the exam to become IAS, IFS, IPS, and IRS. Only a few number of them succeed in the most competitive exam. Today, we will discuss an extraordinary student who chose to defy all expectations and enlist in the government even after receiving their MBBS degree. 

Shena Aggarwal hails from Yamunanagar, Haryana. She is a graduate of AIIMS, New Delhi, in 2009. She was ready to start training for the IRS in Nagpur while getting ready for her third attempt at the IAS, having topped the CBSE Pre-Medical Test in 2004.

She was fortunate to succeed the third time, earning the top position and creating a wonderful UPSC success story. She obtained an AIR 305 in CSE 2010. Despite all the challenges, Dr. Sneha's perseverance paid off as she secured AIR 1 in CSE 2011. Shena is proof that you can accomplish everything you set your mind to, no matter what. 

As per various media reports, IAS Shena Aggarwal is currently posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Bhatinda, Punjab.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
