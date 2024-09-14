Twitter
Meet woman who left medical practice for UPSC exam, got AIR 9, highest marks in interview but didn’t become IAS due to…

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 14, 2024, 06:35 AM IST

Cracking the UPSC exam demands immense dedication, tireless effort, and unwavering determination. Aspirants preparing for the Civil Services exam devote countless hours studying for several years. While it might appear as just a career path to some, for UPSC Civil Services candidates, it signifies a critical turning point in their lives.

Most aspirants aim for the prestigious position of an IAS officer, the top rank achieved through excelling in the UPSC exam. However, there are individuals who aspire to join the Indian Foreign Service (IFS). In this article, we introduce you to a candidate who secured 9th position in the UPSC rankings but opted to pursue a career as an IFS officer. Her name is IFS Apala Mishra. She choose to become an IFS officer over becoming an IAS officer.

But who is Apala Mishra?

Apala Mishra is a 2020 batch IFS officer who cracked UPSC CSE exam with AIl India Rank (AIR) 9 in her third attempt. In her first two attempts, she even couldn't clear the prelims exam. However, with dedication and hard work, she nailed the UPSC exam.

In her UPSC interview, she secured 215 out of 275 marks, which is considered high mark for any candidate in the UPSC interview. She use to study for 7-8 hours. IFS Apala started preparation for UPSC in 2018, but cracked it in 2020.

However, before becoming a civil servan, Apala was a doctor. She pursued a career in dentistry, and has a degree in BDS from Army College. Despite her background as a dentist, she made the decision to set aside her practice in order to focus on preparing for the UPSC exam.

She did her schooling till class 10 from Dehradun, after that, she completed her class 12 from Delhi.

Apala hails from Ghaziabad. Her father, Amitabh Mishra, retired as a Colonel from the army, while her brother, Abhishek Mishra, holds the rank of Major. Her mother Dr. Alpana Mishra is a faculty member at Delhi University.

She has consistently prioritised education and academic achievement. From her school years, she has demonstrated a strong commitment to her studies.

