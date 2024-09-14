Meet woman who left medical career to crack UPSC in 1st attempt, became IPS officer, secured AIR...

Navjot is married to IAS officer Tushar Singla, also from Punjab, who cracked the UPSC exam in 2015 with an all-India rank of 86. He currently serves as the District Magistrate of Banka in Bihar.

Self-made women often have the most inspiring success stories, symbolizing hard work, persistence, and perseverance. One such remarkable story is that of Navjot Simi, a doctor who transitioned into an IPS officer.

Born on December 21, 1987, in Gurdaspur, Punjab, Navjot completed her Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) from Baba Jaswant Singh Dental Hospital and Research Institute, Ludhiana. She initially worked as a dentist before deciding to prepare for the UPSC exam.

After receiving coaching from a reputed institute in Delhi, she cleared the UPSC exam on her first attempt, securing a rank of 735. She was assigned to the Bihar cadre of the Indian Police Service (IPS) and is currently serving as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Patna.

In her role as an IPS officer, Navjot has made significant contributions by preventing crime, safeguarding women and children, and promoting social welfare. She is also active on social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, where she has garnered a large following.

Navjot emphasizes that dedication and motivation are crucial for success in the UPSC exam. She advises aspirants to have a clear vision of why they want to join the civil services and what they hope to achieve through it.

