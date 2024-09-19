Meet woman who left medical career for UPSC exam , became IPS with AIR 165 then left job due to...

IAS Mudra Gairola, who hails from Uttarakhand, enrolled herself in a medical college in Mumbai to study Bachelor of Dental Surgery where she clinched the gold medal.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination is one of the toughest exam in India. Every year, thousand of students attempt the UPSC exams aiming to secure prestigious positions like IAS, IPS, and IFS officers. Success in this exam demands unwavering dedication, hard work, and strong resolve during preparation. Similarly, Mudra Gairola, a former IPS officer turned IAS officer, left her medical profession to pursue a career in civil service, fulfilling her father's dreams.

IAS Mudra Gairola, originally from Karnprayag, Chamoli in Uttarakhand, now resides with her family in Delhi. Excelling in academics from a young age, she consistently secured the top position in her class. Achieving remarkable success, Mudra got 96% in her Class 10th exams and an impressive 97% in Class 12th. Notably, she received award for her accomplishments from first woman IPS officer, Kiran Bedi.

Following her school education, she pursued a Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) at a medical college in Mumbai, where she earned the prestigious gold medal. Subsequently, upon completing her undergraduate studies, she moved to Delhi to undertake a Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) program.

Her father, Arun Gairola, who once gave the UPSC exam in 1973 but fell short of success as he could not clear it, wanted her daughter to step in his shoes and achieve the prestigious rank of an IAS officer.

In a heartfelt tribute to her father's lifelong aspiration, Mudra Gairola made the courageous decision to leave her Master's studies midway and dedicate herself to preparing for the UPSC civil services examination. Despite facing setbacks, with her first attempt in 2018 reaching the interview stage but not progressing further, followed by unsuccessful tries in 2019 and 2020, Mudra persisted. Her unwavering determination paid off in 2021 when she successfully secured the 165th rank in the exam, fulfilling her dream of becoming an IPS officer.

In 2022, Mudra Gairola attempted the UPSC exam anew and achieved the 53rd rank, successfully clearing the UPSC to attain the prestigious position of an IAS officer.