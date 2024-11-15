Pallavi Mishra is a resident of Bhopal, who completed her schooling from the state. After that, she did her graduation in Law from the National Law University in Delhi.

Becoming a public servant, particularly in prestigious roles like IAS, IPS, or IFS, is a cherished dream for many aspiring candidates. Numerous individuals willingly leave lucrative jobs to pursue these positions. Today, we highlight the inspiring story of an IAS officer who left law for her dream, and cleared UPSC in a second attempt without coaching.

Pallavi Mishra, an IAS officer from Madhya Pradesh, got the 73rd rank in the UPSC. She was born and raised in Bhopal, where she also finished her education. Pallavi Mishra graduated from Delhi's National Law University with a law degree.

When asked how she achieved AIR 73, IAS officer Pallavi Mishra attributed her accomplishment to her mother, Prof. Dr. Renu Mishra, a distinguished scientist, and her father, Ajay Mishra, a distinguished Advocate.

IAS officer Pallavi Mishra also credited her accomplishments to her older brother, Aditya Mishra, an IPS officer and DCP in Indore. She said, "Because of him, I did not have to join any coaching. Everything got easier."

IAS officer Pallavi Mishra made her second attempt in the UPSC in 2022. Pallavi Mishra, an IAS official, did not pass the Mains on her first attempt at the UPSC test.

"I knew where I was lacking the first time. This time I focused on improving that. I could not write one essay of 25 marks the first time. I had read the subject wrong. This time I wrote a lot of tests and continued studying like this," IAS officer Pallavi Mishra said.

Giving motivation to people who want to pursue their dreams of becoming an IAS officer, IAS officer Pallavi Mishra said, "I would tell people to recognize their shortcomings and work on them. Re-connect your lost confidence and start your preparation afresh."

IAS officer Pallavi Mishra is also a trained classical singer with an MA in music. She took music lessons from Pt. Siddharam Korwar since childhood. Speaking about her work, IAS officer Pallavi Mishra said that during her service, her first priority will be to fight climate change. "Apart from this, I will try to take the schemes of the government to the women, be it education or health. I will work on the security of the city in such a way that every person feels safe," IAS officer Pallavi Mishra said.