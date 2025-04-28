IPS Shah Bushra, a woman who lived in Saudi Arabia with her husband and a child doing a secure job left the country to come to her homeland in India and pursued her dream of securing a UPSC job. She cracked the coveted UPSC CSE exam with an impressive AIR after becoming second time mother.

Inspiring women stories have message of determination, courage and bravery and such stories become great examples that can potentially impact someone’s life. In case of women, who have to sacrifice their career, dreams and a lot more for social responsibilities, can be shown a different path through such stories. IPS Shah Bushra, a woman who lived in Saudi Arabia with her husband and a child doing a secure job left the country to come to her homeland in India and pursued her dream of securing a UPSC job.

Who is IPS Shah Bushra?

Shah Bushra is from Uttra Pradesh’s Kannauj and was living in Saudi Arabia with her husband and a child. She was an assistant professor in Saudi Arabia’s university. Her husband also had a secure job there. However, she always had a dream of becoming an IPS officer and even after her secured job and motherhood, she did not leave her dream of cracking UPSC exam. Her husband supported her in fulfilling her dream and both came back to India.

She fought all conventional traditions and social stigmas around women, especially married women who are also mothers and after coming back to India in 2016 and started preparing for the UPSC exam. While preparing for her exam, she had to face the criticism of society that mothers cant take up any other responsibilities and why do they need to study more after making family. But undeterred, Shah Bushra continued her preparation in her home city Kannauj while taking care of her family.

UPSC success

She became a second time mother in 2018, that was when people said that it would be impossible for her to crack UPSC exam at this stage while she had a double responsibility of two kids. However, she put a stop to all these criticism and changed her fate as she cracked UPSC CSE that year with an impressive AIR 277 in her first attempt. But her passion for securing more in life did not stop and wanted to become an IPS officer due to which she attempted UPSC for the third time and secured AIR 234 and became an IPS officer.