Meet woman, who left job as software engineer, failed 3 times in UPSC exam, cleared in fourth attempt with AIR..., she did B.Tech from...

Why investing in Little Pepe (LILPEPE) in 2025 is a much better bet than holding Solana (SOL) or Cardano (ADA)?
Crypto's central bank? How Binance is becoming the core infrastructure of global digital finance
'He was very clear about...': Ex-India coach Rahul Dravid reflects on close bond and leadership journey with Rohit Sharma
This film, made for Rs 30 lakh, ran in theatres for over a year, was made with old songs, still became a superhit, movie was..., lead actors were..
Ahead of Bihar elections, PM Modi flags of two new Amrit Bharat trains from Gaya-Delhi, check stoppages, timings, ticket prices
OpenAI begins hiring in India, know about its local office, IndiaAI Mission and...
7 must-watch war movies before Salman Khan’s Battle Of Galwan
China's BIG statement against US' steep tariffs on India, says, '...the bully...'
Will Dream11 continue as Team India’s sponsor? BCCI secretary reacts after Online Gaming Bill gets passed
When is Malayalam Vinayaka Chaturthi 2025? Check date, shubh muhurat, rituals and significance
EDUCATION
Meet IAS Srishti who failed not once, buy thrice in UPSC exam. She left her job as a software engineer and finally in 2024, she cleared UPSC exam with AIR 145.
Union Civil Services Examination is one of the toughest exams in the world. It has three levels, Prelims, Mains and Interview. Achieving a government job in prestigious positions, like IAS, IPS, IFS officer, is a dream for many young people. Numerous candidates appear for the exam annually, but not everyone is able to crack UPSC examinations. It requires days of hard work and many sleepless nights. Today we'll look into the story of IAS Srishti who failed not once, buy thrice in UPSC exam. Finally in 2024, she cleared UPSC with AIR 145.
Srishti, a resident of Patna, her father Vijay Kumar Singh is a businessman and her mother Mamta Kumari is a houswife. Her parents are her biggest motivation, who encouraged her, due to which she has achieved her goal and secure AIR 145 in UPSC CSE 2024.
Srishti as a bright student in her school and college. She had achieved 10 CGPA in the 10th examination and got 89 percent marks in 12th. After this, she took admission in B.Tech Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra (BIT Mesra). From here she did B.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering. She has worked as a software engineer.
Srishti started her UPSC preparations while she was working as a software engineer. However, success was not easy for her. She appeared for exam no once, but four times. In her first three attempts, Srishti suffered setbacks as she was not able to crack the UPSC exam. She missed the reserve list by one number. But she did not lose and continued her preparations. In her fourth attempt, she has secured 145th rank in the result of UPSC Civil Services Exam 2024.