Meet woman, who left job as software engineer, failed 3 times in UPSC exam, cleared in fourth attempt with AIR..., she did B.Tech from...

Meet IAS Srishti who failed not once, buy thrice in UPSC exam. She left her job as a software engineer and finally in 2024, she cleared UPSC exam with AIR 145.

Union Civil Services Examination is one of the toughest exams in the world. It has three levels, Prelims, Mains and Interview. Achieving a government job in prestigious positions, like IAS, IPS, IFS officer, is a dream for many young people. Numerous candidates appear for the exam annually, but not everyone is able to crack UPSC examinations. It requires days of hard work and many sleepless nights. Today we'll look into the story of IAS Srishti who failed not once, buy thrice in UPSC exam. Finally in 2024, she cleared UPSC with AIR 145.

Meet IAS Srishti

Srishti, a resident of Patna, her father Vijay Kumar Singh is a businessman and her mother Mamta Kumari is a houswife. Her parents are her biggest motivation, who encouraged her, due to which she has achieved her goal and secure AIR 145 in UPSC CSE 2024.

Srishti as a bright student in her school and college. She had achieved 10 CGPA in the 10th examination and got 89 percent marks in 12th. After this, she took admission in B.Tech Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra (BIT Mesra). From here she did B.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering. She has worked as a software engineer.

IAS Srishti UPSC journey

Srishti started her UPSC preparations while she was working as a software engineer. However, success was not easy for her. She appeared for exam no once, but four times. In her first three attempts, Srishti suffered setbacks as she was not able to crack the UPSC exam. She missed the reserve list by one number. But she did not lose and continued her preparations. In her fourth attempt, she has secured 145th rank in the result of UPSC Civil Services Exam 2024.