Meet woman, who left high-paying NASA job to crack UPSC exam in 5th attempt with AIR..., her name is...

EDUCATION
Despite having a job that offered her a salary in lakhs at NASA, Anukriti returned to India in 2014, feeling a strong desire to serve her country. She decided to prepare for the UPSC Civil Services Examination to become an IPS officer.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is one of the toughest exams in the country. Every year, lakhs of candidates attempt to clear this exam, but only a few succeed in achieving their dream. One such inspiring story is of IPS Anukriti Sharma, who left her high-paying job at NASA to serve her country.
Anukriti Sharma, a 2020 batch IPS officer, is originally from Jaipur, Rajasthan. She was born on October 14, 1987. Anukriti completed her early education in Jaipur and later pursued her BSMS degree from the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research in Kolkata.
In 2012, Anukriti was selected for a PhD program at Rice University in Houston, Texas, where she worked on volcano research. During her PhD, she received a job offer from NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) with a lucrative salary package to research volcanoes.
According to several media reports, IPS Anukriti Sharma is currently working as the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh.
Anukriti met Banaras native Vaibhav Mishra while she was a student. Gradually their friendship grew strong and turned into love. And in 2013, the duo tied knot with each other.