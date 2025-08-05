Meet woman, who left high-paying NASA job to crack UPSC exam in 5th attempt with AIR..., her name is...

Despite having a job that offered her a salary in lakhs at NASA, Anukriti returned to India in 2014, feeling a strong desire to serve her country. She decided to prepare for the UPSC Civil Services Examination to become an IPS officer.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is one of the toughest exams in the country. Every year, lakhs of candidates attempt to clear this exam, but only a few succeed in achieving their dream. One such inspiring story is of IPS Anukriti Sharma, who left her high-paying job at NASA to serve her country.

Who is IPS Anukriti Sharma?

Anukriti Sharma, a 2020 batch IPS officer, is originally from Jaipur, Rajasthan. She was born on October 14, 1987. Anukriti completed her early education in Jaipur and later pursued her BSMS degree from the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research in Kolkata.

NASA's job offer

In 2012, Anukriti was selected for a PhD program at Rice University in Houston, Texas, where she worked on volcano research. During her PhD, she received a job offer from NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) with a lucrative salary package to research volcanoes.

Despite having a job that offered her a salary in lakhs at NASA, Anukriti returned to India in 2014, feeling a strong desire to serve her country. She decided to prepare for the UPSC Civil Services Examination to become an IPS officer.

IPS Anukriti Sharma's UPSC journey

Anukriti started preparing for the UPSC exam in 2015. She appeared for her first attempt in 2015 but was unsuccessful in her first two attempts. However, she did not give up and continued to work hard. In 2018, She secured 355th rank in her fourth attempt and was selected for the Indian Revenue Service (IRS). But she did not stop there. She had a dream of becoming an IPS officer, which was fulfilled in 2020 when she cracked the UPSC exam for the fifth time, securing an All India Rank (AIR) of 138.

IPS Anukriti Sharma's current posting

According to several media reports, IPS Anukriti Sharma is currently working as the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh.

Anukriti Sharma's personal life.

Anukriti met Banaras native Vaibhav Mishra while she was a student. Gradually their friendship grew strong and turned into love. And in 2013, the duo tied knot with each other.