Meet woman who left high-paying job to crack UPSC, got AIR 23 with self-study, but didn't become IAS officer due to…

“I was getting a good salary at an MNC where I used to work. I left that job and worked hard for two years to clear UPSC,” she asserted.

One such inspiring story is of IFS Sadaf Chaudhary of Roorkee Uttarakhand, who secured the overall 23rd rank.

Twenty-seven-year old Sadaf is the eldest daughter of Israr Ahmed and Shahbaz Bano of Roorkee. Her father Israr Ahmed was a former manager at Gramin Bank at the Deoband branch. She secured the highest rank among the Muslim aspirants.

Sadaf said in an in interview that she wants to become an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer like IFS Sneha Dubey.

Sadaf added, “one of the daughters of the country IFS Sneha Dubey is being praised all over the country, I want to follow in Sneha Dubey’s footsteps.”

Notably, Sadaf didn’t take any coaching for her UPSC exam preparations. “I have been preparing for last twenty years,” she said.

Talking about her motto of cracking UPSC, Sadaf said she “actually had none. I would review and assess my preparations once a week.”

She added that she would always try to understand the toppers’ strategy and what they read as she is fond of reading. “Everyone thinks I enjoy reading, That’s alright, I enjoyed the books, I love them. Books are like friends to me. Reading is my hobby and that has made me successful without coaching,” she added.