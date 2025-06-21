After completing her B.Com in Delhi, she pursued a post-graduation in Public Administration from Columbia University in New York.

The path to civil services is as attractive as it is challenging. Success in the UPSC exam requires not just bookish knowledge but also patience, self-confidence, and the courage to rise again after repeated setbacks. Today in this article, we will tell you about IFS Pujya Priyadarshini who could not crack UPSC exam in three attempts, however, the unwavering support of her family encouraged her to give it another try. Let's know more about her.

Who is IFS Pujya Priyadarshini?

Pujya decided to take the UPSC exam in 2013, during her final year of graduation. However, her preparation was incomplete, and she couldn't clear the exam. Undeterred, she continued her preparation while working. After completing her B.Com in Delhi, she pursued a post-graduation in Public Administration from Columbia University in New York. During this time, she juggled her studies with work commitments, all the while preparing diligently for the UPSC exams.

Toughest years of Pujya Priyadarshini's life

The year 2017 was particularly tough for Pujya. After coming so close in 2016, she failed to clear the prelims. Her confidence was shaken, and she considered giving up on her civil services dream. However, her parents, both civil servants themselves, encouraged her to persevere. They instilled in her the courage to rise again and face the challenge.

The turning point

Pujya reflected on her mistakes and worked on improving her strategy. She asked herself, "Where did I go wrong?" and worked tirelessly to address those issues. This determination paid off in 2018 when she not only cleared the UPSC exam but also secured an impressive All India Rank of 11.

Pujya chose the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) over the more coveted IAS position and is now serving as a diplomat for India. What's remarkable about her journey is that she never quit her job, instead, she balanced her work and studies to achieve her goal.